These 5 Core Workouts Are the Ultimate Strength Test

Your entire body depends on a strong core. It's the "control center," so to speak, providing stability and power to your upper and lower body. Your core also provides proper support to your spine to maintain good posture and avoid getting injured. These are some of the many reasons core exercises are crucial for a healthy body. That's why we spoke with a fitness pro to find the best core workouts to test your strength. Check them out and learn where you stand!

If you're wondering what makes certain core workouts stand out as the ultimate strength test, Michael Baah, celebrity coach and ambassador at BlazePod.com, breaks it down. "[The below] exercises require stability (maintaining control against gravity or resistance), coordination (engaging multiple muscle groups simultaneously), [and] endurance (sustaining tension across the core for extended periods)," Baah tells us. "The plank, for example, tests your ability to resist movement, while hanging leg raises challenge strength and flexibility. Exercises like the ab wheel rollout push muscles to their full range of motion, demanding advanced control."

Let's explore the five best core workouts to test your strength. "These benchmarks show strength, endurance, and control—key indicators of a well-developed core," Baah says.

In This Article:

Planks

The forearm plank builds endurance and stability across your core.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Begin in a forearm position, keeping your body straight from your head to your heels. Keep your core tight, ensuring your lower back doesn't dip. Hold the plank for 60+ seconds.

Pro Tip: A strong core means holding a plank for 90+ seconds.

10 Simple Bodyweight Exercises To Build Strength All Over

Hanging Leg Raises

Hanging leg raises build strength in your lower abs and hip flexors.

Hang onto a pull-up bar with your hands shoulder-width apart. Lift your legs to 90 degrees, all while keeping your core activated. Use control to lower. Perform 10 to 15 controlled reps.

Pro Tip: A strong core means performing 15 controlled hanging leg raises.

5 Best Lower Ab Exercises To Shrink Your 'Belly Pooch'

Ab Wheel Rollout

The ab wheel rollout fires up your entire core, especially the lower back and rectus abdominis.

Kneel on the ground, holding onto an ab wheel. Roll the wheel forward as you lengthen your body and maintain a tight core. Reverse the motion to return to the start position. Aim to perform 8 to 10 full-range-of-motion reps.

Pro Tip: A strong core means completing ab wheel rollouts with no sagging and complete extension.

A Daily Bodyweight Circuit To Flatten Your Belly & Shrink Your Waist

Russian Twists

The Russian twist strengthens the obliques and boosts rotational strength.

Begin seated on the floor with your knees bent and legs raised. Lean back slightly. Twist your torso from one side to the other, touching the ground on each side. Complete 20 controlled twists (10 on each side).

Pro Tip: A strong core means completing 20+ Russian twists while maintaining proper form.

5 Best Workouts To Get Back Into Shape After a Long Break

Dead Bug

Last but not least, gear up for the dead bug, which enhances core stability and coordination.

Lie flat on your back with your arms reaching toward the sky and your knees bent and raised to 90 degrees. Lower your left arm and right leg toward the ground while maintaining a tight core and pressing your lower back to the floor. Return to the start position, and repeat on the other side as you continue to alternate. Complete 12 to 15 slow, controlled reps on each side.

Pro Tip: A strong core means staying completely stable throughout the exercise without arching your back.