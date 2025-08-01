4 Core Tests Every Man Over 50 Should Try Before It’s Too Late

A strong core is your foundation. It stabilizes every movement you make, from carrying groceries to standing up off the ground. And after 50, that foundation becomes more critical than ever. If you want to move well, avoid injury, and stay capable as you age, it’s time to put your core to the test.

Most men think crunches are enough, but core strength runs much deeper. It includes your ability to resist rotation, stabilize your spine, and move with control under pressure. That’s why basic core tests can reveal your stability, endurance, and even posture efficiency.

As a performance coach, I’ve worked with many men in their 50s, 60s, and beyond. Those who commit to regularly testing and training their core feel more confident, move better, and experience fewer injuries. They stand taller, move faster, and recover quicker because they’ve built strength from the inside out.

In this article, you’ll find four of the most essential core tests I use with clients over 50. Each one offers a clear view of how your core competencies stack up and where they may be falling short. You’ll get full instructions, expert tips, and score rankings to know precisely where you stand.

4 Core Tests Every Man 50+ Should Try

Core Test #1: Plank Hold for Time

You probably guessed that this staple of a core test would be on this list. The plank hold is the ultimate foundational core test. It assesses your ability to maintain a neutral spine under tension, a skill crucial for protecting your back during everyday tasks such as bending, lifting, or twisting. For men over 50, the ability to hold a plank shows spinal stability and muscular endurance. These two things directly impact how long you can stay active and independent.

Muscles Tested: Rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis, internal and external obliques, erector spinae, glutes

How to Do It:

Place your forearms on the ground directly under your shoulders. Extend your legs behind you and balance on your toes. Squeeze your glutes, engage your core, and keep your body in a straight line from head to heels. Hold the position without letting your hips sag or pike up. Stop the clock once you lose proper form.

Core Tip: Breathe deeply and rhythmically to engage your abdominal muscles. (Think deep belly breaths).

Score Ranking:

Excellent: 2+ minutes

2+ minutes Good: 1 to 2 minutes

1 to 2 minutes Fair: 30 to 60 seconds

30 to 60 seconds Poor: Under 30 seconds

Core Test #2: Dead Bug for Control and Coordination

The dead bug is a test of core control, coordination, and lower back stability. It teaches you how to engage your deep core muscles while moving your arms and legs independently, a must-have skill for maintaining good posture, improving gait, and preventing injuries. For men over 50, this test reveals how well your core can function under dynamic stress.

Muscles Tested: Transverse abdominis, rectus abdominis, obliques, hip flexors, spinal stabilizers

How to Do It:

Lie on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling and your knees bent at a 90-degree angle. Press your lower back into the floor to engage your core. Slowly lower your right arm and left leg toward the floor at the same time. Return to the starting position, then repeat on the opposite side. Complete 10 controlled reps per side without losing spinal contact with the floor.

Core Tip: Keep your lower back pressed to the floor, and pull your hips to your belly button.

Score Ranking:

Excellent: 10 perfect reps per side

10 perfect reps per side Good: 8 to 10 reps with minor form corrections

8 to 10 reps with minor form corrections Fair: 6 to 8 reps with noticeable compensation

6 to 8 reps with noticeable compensation Poor: Fewer than 6 quality reps

Core Test #3: Side Plank Hold (Each Side)

The side plank tests your lateral core stability, something most traditional ab exercises ignore entirely. If one side of your core is significantly weaker, it can lead to poor balance, increased fall risk, or lower back strain. Every man over 50 should be able to hold a strong side plank on both sides, without sagging or shaking.

Muscles Tested: Obliques, glute medius, quadratus lumborum, transverse abdominis, shoulder stabilizers

How to Do It:

Lie on your side with your elbow directly under your shoulder. Stack your feet and lift your hips off the floor to form a straight line from head to heels. Keep your top hand on your hip or extended toward the ceiling. Hold without letting your hips drop or rotate. Repeat on the other side.

Core Tip: Push through the floor with your bottom elbow to stabilize your shoulder and avoid sinking.

Score Ranking:

Excellent: 60+ seconds per side

60+ seconds per side Good: 45 to 60 seconds

45 to 60 seconds Fair: 30 to 45 seconds

30 to 45 seconds Poor: Under 30 seconds

Core Test #4: Hollow Body Hold

The hollow body hold is one of the most underrated core tests for older men. It demands full-body tension, lumbar spine stability, and deep core strength. If you want to protect your back, improve posture, and reinforce total-body coordination, this test gives you instant feedback on what’s working and what’s not.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Muscles Tested: Rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis, hip flexors, obliques, quads

How to Do It:

Lie on your back with your arms and legs extended. Lift your shoulders and legs a few inches off the ground while pressing your lower back into the floor. Keep your arms straight and in line with your ears. Maintain a tight, hollow position without letting your lower back arch. Hold for time.

Core Tip: Start with bent knees if the full version is too hard. Progress gradually to a full hollow hold.

Score Ranking:

Excellent: 40+ seconds

40+ seconds Good: 30 to 40 seconds

30 to 40 seconds Fair: 15 to 30 seconds

15 to 30 seconds Poor: Under 15 seconds

The Most Effective Tips for Building a Strong Core

You’ve tested your core. Now it’s time to strengthen it. Here’s how to turn weaknesses into strengths.