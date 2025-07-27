 Skip to content

This Is the #1 Core Move Trainers Swear By for Women Over 50

This Pilates move strengthens your deepest core muscles and shrinks your waist after 50.
Published on July 27, 2025 | 12:00 PM

A sculpted core isn’t just about aesthetics. Sure, a carved-out midsection may turn heads at the beach, but building a bulletproof core is the foundation for balance, posture, and injury prevention. This is especially true for women in their 50s—and beyond. After menopause, stubborn fat tends to gravitate toward the abdominal area; it’s also easier to put on than lose. So, to help you stay strong, sculpted, and resilient, we spoke with a Pilates pro who reveals the #1 core exercise every woman over 50 should be doing.

“I’ve taught Pilates for 23 years (my Houston studio is going on 24), and this right here—the connection between the TA, pelvic floor, and multifidus—is why my clients keep coming back, and why their bodies actually change,” says Melody Morton-Buckleair, owner, instructor, and president at Elmwood Place Pilates. “If you turn on the transverse abdominis (TA), your pelvic floor fires. So does your lumbar multifidus. They’re on the same string of Christmas lights—one lights up, the others follow. You activate that deepest layer of core, and everything turns on.”

Melody says deep core firing is the “secret sauce.” It’s why your body lifts, tightens, and supports itself.

The Best Core Exercise for Women Over 50

mature happy fitness woman flexing, concept of habits for women to offset aging
Shutterstock

Melody recommends the Pilates roll-up to be the most ideal core move for women 50+.

“But don’t let the name fool you—it’s the roll-down where the real magic happens,” she says. “When you roll down slowly, with control, you’re not just using your abs—you’re zipping your belly like a pair of skinny jeans. That’s your TA firing. That’s your internal corset lifting your organs and connecting to your pelvic floor. You reach forward, stretch the backline, then roll down bone by bone by bone, pressing the spine into the mat like it’s warm sand. You hug your inner thighs like they’re best friends, and as you lower, the deep core kicks on. This is the moment women feel it—and the lightbulb goes off.”

When women finally find their TA, Melody says their bladder improves, their posture changes, and their waistline pulls inward.

“They feel stronger, taller, steadier. And most of all—they feel connected again,” she adds.

How To Do the Pilates Roll-up

Adult caucasian woman practice pilates indoor. Seated rolls up with small fit ball on a mat, abs and back drill, in loft white studio, selective focus. Workout, stretching, fitness, trainer, recovery
Shutterstock
  1. Begin by lying flat on your back with your legs stretched out and arms reaching overhead, palms facing up.
  2. Breathe in, then breathe out as you gradually roll up, lifting your arms, shoulders, and head off the ground.
  3. Continue to roll up until you’re sitting with your arms outstretched toward your toes.
  4. Take a deep breath in at the top.
  5. Breathe out as you reverse the motion, lowering with control.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
