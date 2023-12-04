The Menu at McDonald's New Restaurant Chain, CosMc's, Was Just Revealed

Months after McDonald's first shared the exciting news that it will launch a new restaurant brand in 2024, customers are finally getting a first look at the mysterious chain's menu.

Back in July, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski announced plans to start testing the new concept early next year. The name is inspired by a six-armed alien and McDonald's mascot named CosMc, which appeared in ads in the 1980s and 1990s.

All that Kempczinski shared during that initial announcement was that CosMc's would be a "small format concept with all the DNA of McDonald's but its own unique personality." But late last month, McDonald's fans spotted what appeared to be the very first CosMc's location under construction in Bolingbrook, Ill. One of those sleuths just got close enough to snap a picture of the drive-thru menu board at the restaurant and shared the photo with Business Insider.

The photo indicates that CosMc's will focus much more heavily on beverages than a traditional McDonald's restaurant. The menu board features a variety of iced teas, lemonades, slushes, frappes, shakes, and coffees, including several unique options like a Turmeric Spiced Latte and S'mores Cold Brew. There's also a whole section of drinks labeled as "Signature Galactic Boosts," which appear to be fruit-flavored beverages served over ice.

Most of the menu board shown in the photo is dedicated to those drinks, but there's also a limited selection of food items. They include some of the things that McDonald's fans already know and love, like McMuffin breakfast sandwiches and McFlurry desserts. However, the menu also lists several completely new food items like a Spicy Queso Sandwich, Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich, Pretzel Bites, and a Blueberry Lemon Cookie.

When speaking to Business Insider, the person who snapped the photo compared CosMc's to Dutch Bros., a coffee chain that serves a similar lineup of coffees, teas, lemonades, and limited snacks.

"It's surprising. You get a Dutch Bros kind of feeling here," he said. "They look to be combining the all-day breakfast demand with the Starbucks caffeine demand and mixing drinks that are more kid-friendly than Starbucks."

The popular food blogger Snackolator speculated in a viral TikTok last month that CosMc's would be more of a direct Starbucks competitor, so this means that his theory was right on track. Snackolator also theorized in the video that CosMc's will focus more on to-go orders than in-person dining since photos show that the restaurant boasts a whopping four drive-thru lanes.

McDonald's fans should stay tuned for even more exciting details on CosMc's this week. Kempczinski promised during a July earnings call that more information will be shared during McDonald's annual investors meeting set to take place this week on Dec. 6.