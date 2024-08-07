Costco's New Membership-Checking Scanners Coming to Stores Nationwide

Last year, Costco made headlines with its strict crackdown on non-members trying to use members' cards. The retailer seems to be continuing with those efforts in 2024 by installing new membership-checking technology in more of its warehouses throughout the country.

At the start of the year, Costco shoppers reported that the company had introduced membership card scanners at the entrance of its flagship warehouse in Issaquah, Wash. The devices would display members' photos for employees to check upon scanning their cards, after which they'd be permitted to enter the warehouse. This was a notable change for shoppers since they previously only had to flash their cards to workers stationed at the entrance.

More than six months later, Costco has begun extending the new technology to even more locations. According to local news station KTLA, the scanners have been spotted at warehouses in Huntington Beach and Inglewood, Calif. Shoppers have also taken to Reddit to report seeing the devices at certain Costco locations, indicating that the scanners are becoming increasingly common.

When reached for comment, Costco confirmed that it's expanding the scanners throughout the United States.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Over the coming months, membership scanning devices will be used at the entrance door of your local warehouse. Once deployed, prior to entering, all members must scan their physical or digital membership card by placing the barcode or QR Code against the scanner," Costco's website explains. "Guests must also be accompanied by a valid member for entry. If you have any questions or concerns, there will always be an attendant at the door to assist you!"

Unsurprisingly, members have no shortage of opinions on the new scanning feature. Some have reported back that the devices were easy to use and defended Costco's decision to ensure everyone who enters has paid the required membership fee.

"It is extremely quick to scan the card. I've had no delays or issues," a customer wrote on Reddit.

"I'm all for making sure names and pictures match. There's no excuse for sharing a membership," another commented.

However, others have worried that the scanners will cause extra congestion and delays in Costco's already crowded warehouses.

"On top of people waiting until the entrance to dig out their card, now there is another chokepoint for people to jockey into position to scan their cards. What a nightmare," a Redditor lamented earlier this year.

The rollout of the membership card scanners isn't the only major change taking effect at Costco right now. The company recently announced plans to raise its membership fees on Sept. 1, the first hike in seven years. Starting early next year, Costco will also stop selling books year-round and offer them primarily during the holiday season instead.