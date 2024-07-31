10 Best Costco Deals You Can Score in August

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Besides regularly changing up its inventory by launching exciting new items like the recent Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake and Rosemary Parmesan Cheese Loaf, Costco also keeps shoppers in anticipation of new deals. And the latest collection of discounts has finally arrived.

Starting July 31 and through August 25, shoppers can pocket all sorts of savings as part of the warehouse club's newest set of discounts found in its monthly coupon book. On the hunt for some furniture? Need some easy frozen meals? Looking to load up on lunchbox essentials before school starts up again? Costco is here to help you find it all.

Between summer vacations, back-to-school preparation, and Labor Day weekend activities, there are several upcoming occasions calling for a trip to the warehouse club. Read on to discover 10 grocery deals you can score at Costco for the next 26 days. While some of these discounts are available when shopping online and in-store, others are only offered at the warehouse. As always, pricing may vary by location and warehouse prices are usually cheaper than online prices.

Kirkland Signature Organic K-Cup Pods

Costco is home to an array of coffee products like whole coffee beans, bottled cold brew, and of course, K-Cup pods. This month, the warehouse club is taking $6 off its Kirkland Signature Organic K-Cup Pods, bringing the total price to $29.99. Each package includes 120 pods, which come in three varieties: Pacific Bold, Breakfast Blend, and Summit Roast.

Kind Bar Minis

Nutrition : Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 1o0

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 3 g

If you're searching for a sweet lunchbox addition, then look no further than Kind Minis. Costco just marked down the brand's 36-count variety pack, which features two different flavors: Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate and Caramel Almond & Sea Salt. Nuts are the first ingredient for both. With a $5.60 discount, each box now comes to $11.89—or about 33 cents a bar.

Capri-Sun Juice Pouches

Nutrition : Apple Juice (Per 1 Pouch)

Calories : 80

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 25 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 0 g

Does it get more kid-friendly than Capri-Sun? Costco is taking $4.20 off the variety packs of these popular juice pouches, reducing the price to $9.29. Each pack includes 10 fruit punch, 10 berry, and 10 apple juice pouches, which each contain three-quarters of a cup of fruit juice.

Frito-Lay Classic Mix Variety Pack

Nutrition : Cheetos (Per 1 Package)

Calories : 160

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: <1 g Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 2 g

It would be an understatement to say chips are a crowd-pleaser, and this variety pack aims to please all chip flavor preferences by grouping together multiple options. Each box includes 54 bags of chips, including Classic Lay's, Barbecue Lays, Cool Ranch Doritos, Nacho Cheese Doritos, Cheddar & Sour Cream Ruffles, Cheetos, and Fritos. Thanks to a $5 discount, each variety pack now costs $14.99.

Tate's Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Cookies

Nutrition : (Per 2 Cookies)

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 2 g

Tate's Bake Shop is best known for its crispy cookies, and now, Costco shoppers can satisfy their craving for the chocolate chip variety—at a discounted price. The warehouse club is offering a 21-ounce box of the brand's signature chocolate chip cookies for $3.50 off, which brings the sweet treat down to just $7.49.

Chobani Less Sugar Greek Yogurt

Nutrition : Madagascar Vanilla & Cinnamon (Per 1 Cup)

Calories : 120

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: <1 g Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 12 g

For an easy breakfast or satisfying snack, yogurt can be an especially appealing option. At Costco, shoppers can purchase Chobani's Less Sugar Greek Yogurt for $8.99. Each variety pack contains 16 yogurt cups that come in four different flavors: Monterey Strawberry, Madagascar Vanilla & Cinnamon, Wild Blueberry, and Willamette Raspberry.

Ling Ling Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers

Nutrition : (Per 5 Dumplings Without Sauce)

Calories : 270

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 570 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 2 g Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 12 g

Costco boasts a wide variety of enticing frozen foods, including Ling Ling's Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers, which are now $8.79 with a $4 discount. Packaged in a 4.2-pound bag, These dumplings are filled with chicken and vegetables and come with a savory dipping sauce. Shoppers can enjoy these frozen dumplings by pan frying, boiling, or microwaving them.

Victoria White Linen or Organic Marinara Sauce

Nutrition : (Per 1/2 Cup)

Calories : 70

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 420 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 2 g Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 1 g

While there's nothing quite like a homemade marinara sauce, jarred options offer major convenience. Costco is now giving Victoria's White Linen and Organic Marinara sauces a $3.50 markdown, so shoppers can pick up a two-jar package for $7.49—or about $3.75 per jar. Unlike the original Organic Marinara, the White Linen variety is a Costco-exclusive marinara sauce made with imported whole Italian plum tomatoes and domestic diced tomatoes "for a robust, restaurant-style texture," according to the brand's website.

Ocean Spray Craisins

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Cup)

Calories : 130

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: 3 g Sugar: 29 g)

Protein : 0 g

Whether added to a salad, incorporated into baked goods, or sprinkled onto oatmeal, dried cranberries—aka craisins–can add a pleasant burst of sweetness and tartness to a wide range of dishes. Now, craisin fans can stock up on Ocean Spray Craisins, since Costco is giving its 64-ounce bags a $4 markdown. The dried fruit now costs just $5.99.

Welch's Fruit Snacks

Nutrition : (Per 1 Pouch)

Calories : 70

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 1 g

There's no denying the popularity of Welch's among fruit snack fans, and now, the popular snack is even cheaper. For shoppers looking to stock their kids' lunchboxes with a sweet, fruit-flavored treat (or just satisfy their own fruit snack fix), Costco is discounting boxes of Welch's fruit snacks. Each box contains 90 bags of the fruit snacks, which are now $9.99 with a $3.80 discount.