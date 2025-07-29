7 Best Costco “Back to School” Items on Sale Now

It’s hard to believe that some kids are heading back to school in just a few weeks. For the rest of us who have until after Labor Day to enjoy summer, it’s time to start planning back to school season, including school supplies, lunch time necessities, and dorm room essentials. Costco is a great resource for all things school-related, no matter your kids ages. Here are the 7 best back to school items on sale now.

Bentgo Kids Lunch Box Containers, 3-Pack

I have never seen such a good deal on Bentgo Kids Lunch Box Containers. A three-pack of blue, purple, and green lunchboxes is $10 off, $29.99 – just $10 a box – until the end of the month. On Amazon, a single one is $29.99. “These have been our favorite lunch containers for years. We are still using the one we purchased 4 years ago and wanted to add more to make lunches even easier. We wash the trays in the dishwasher and the box by hand. They’re a great size for kids, and they don’t leak! You CAN fit a whole sandwich in the largest section if you cut it in half and stack it,” one person says.

Adidas Midway Backpack

Costco sells so many backpack options on the website, including the Adidas Midway in many colors. Get it online for $34.99, or pay $50 elsewhere. The tech-friendly backpack has a padded sleeve for a 15-inch laptop, two water bottle pockets, and many zippered pockets for all their school stuff.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

BIC Mechanical Pencil Kit

Costco is a great resource for all writing utensils. Highlighters, pens, markers, and mechanical pencils are plentiful, including a BIC Mechanical Pencil Kit, 24 Velocity + 1 Break Resistant, 0.7mm Lead, 25-count set for just $15.99. I usually grab a variety pack of back to school supplies at the warehouse, which I didn’t see on the website this year.

3M Scotch Precision Ultra Edge 8″ Scissor

Don’t foget scissors, which seem to magically disappear in my house. This set of three 3M Scotch Precision Ultra Edge 8″ Scissors is $3 off, $8.39 for the pack. “There is such a significant difference in quality and feel when I cut with these 3M Scotch scissors versus ones from dollar-type stores. These feel so sharp yet cuts so smoothly and easily. I bought them on sale and have no regrets even though I have so many other scissors around the house,” one shopper says.

Ninja Deluxe Blender and Kitchen System

I am a big fan of Ninja gadgets, and Costco sells many of them. This month, take $40 off Ninja Deluxe Kitchen System, a food processing system that does everything from making smoothies to chopping, slicing, and grating veggies, a great multi-tasking gadget for the dorm room. Get it for $139.99.

Apple AirTags

I always sticks tracking devices in my children’s backpacks. Not only can it locate a lost bag, but gives me an idea where they are when riding the bus. The four-packs of Apple AirTags is a steal at Costco, just $79.99.

ThermoFlask 40oz. Insulated Stainless Steel

You can never have too many water bottles, especially since kids seem to lose them. This two-pack of ThermoFlask 40oz. Insulated Stainless Steel bottles is $22.99. “Great water bottles! This water bottle is the right size for my son who is in sports to last him through practices,” one shopper writes. “These are great thermoflasks. Keeps things cold for 36 hours and hot for 24.”