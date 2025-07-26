Costco is constantly getting new products, making it hard to keep up. Luckily, there are a handful of Costco-focused influencers on social media whose job is keeping us updated on the latest, greatest, and yummiest products at the store. This week, there are many great new items, ranging from probiotic soda to delicious bakery goods and freezer treats. Here are 11 Costco items shoppers can’t stop talking about this week.

Olipop Variety Pack

Shoppers are super psyched for brand new variety pack of probiotic soda.”Finally a #varietypack with ALL good flavors. 🫧 @drinkolipop,” Jules Marie shared with Costco Deals. “What’s your favorite flavor in the variety pack?”

Twisted Health Frozen Yogurt Box

What’s in Your Cart shared about Twisted Health Treats new Frozen Yogurt box. “This is probably my favorite box of all the ones that we’ve seen in the Bay Area! My favorite of the pack would probably be the Orange N’ Cream! But they are all equally delicious! Grab them now for a refreshing treat for the kiddos and adults on these hot summer days!” they wrote. It includes three flavors: Watermelon Mango, Double Berry, and Orange N’ Cream.

North Face Backpacks

Costco is a great resource for back-to-school gear. Costco Hot Finds discovered North Face Backpacks at their warehouse. “North face at Costco! I have this bag from like 10 years ago and it’s still in excellent condition!” she wrote. “Made to last, that’s for sure!” one follower commented.

Dubai Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwiches

Costco Hot Finds shared about an exciting new item in the freezer section. “💚 Dubai chocolate ice cream sandwiches!!” she wrote. “OH MY YUM,” commented a follower. “Yum! Love that they are mini! You don’t feel like you overindulge! Will look for them!”

Starbucks Iced Energy Drinks

Costco Buys was thrilled to find Starbucks Iced Energy Drinks at Costco. “These sparkling energy drinks have zero sugar and come in 3 delicious flavors: Blueberry Lemonade, Tropical Peach, and Watermelon Twist! 😋 They’re hydrating AND have 160mg of caffeine each! Get 12 for $16.99 #costco #energydrink #starbucks,” she wrote. “Delish!” a follower commented.

Huge Stuffed Animals

Costco Buys shared about “HUGE Stuffed Animals at Costco! These jumbo plushes measure in at 53″ and include a Llama, Panda, Frenchie, and Cow…how cute!! 🥰 $49.99 each,” she wrote. “So cute!!” one follower commented. “Costco immediately,” another said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hannah Feta Dip Duo

Costco So Obsessed shared about Hannah Feta Dip Duo, which comes with a container of Garlic & Chive and Tomato & Basil. “This Mediterranean feta dip duo looks really good perfect with some pita bread or shawarma chicken yum!” she wrote.

BBQ Chicken Mac & Cheese with Bacon

BBQ Chicken Mac & Cheese with Bacon is a new deli item. Costco Hot Finds recently dubbed the dish “Outstanding!!” in a post. “Just when I think their Mac and cheese couldn’t get any better!!!! 🤤” another person commented. “It’s SO good,” confirms another shopper.

Sriracha Salmon

Costco So Obsessed also shared about Sriracha Salmon. “The perfect poke bowl 🍚 🍣 We love the sriracha salmon and one container is perfect for my family of 4. Have you tried their poke!?” they asked alongside a scrumptious plate with it, accompanied by rice and seaweed. “That looks awesome!” someone commented.

Evol Cage Free Egg & Green Chile Burritos

Looking for a new breakfast meal? Evol Cage Free Egg & Green Chile Burritos are new in the freezer section. “This @evolfoods egg burrito looks great! Have you tried it?” wrote Costco So Obsessed. “Soooooo good!!!!!” someone commented. “Hatch green chiles make everything better!” another added.

Kirkland Signature Marshmallow Crispy Cookies

Kirkland Signature Marshmallow Crispy Cookies are the newest item in the Costco bakery this month. What’s in Your Cart recently posted about the cookies, $9.99 for 24. on Sunday. “NEW,” they wrote. “There are crispy rice pieces in this cookie so I’m assuming it might taste like a Rice Krispies treat?” they said. “These are deadly!!! Probably the best cookie I have ever had. I going back for more STAT!!!” added another.