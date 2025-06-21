It’s summer, and the Costco bakery is stocked up with seasonal new and returning baked goods. From cherry pie and strawberry cake to pita bread and delicious artisan rolls perfect for barbeque meats, there is no lack of “yum” at your local warehouse. Here are 7 Costco bakery items too good to miss this month. But hurry: Some of them will only be available for a limited time.

Kirkland Signature Cherry Pie

Costco is famous for their delicious seasonal pies. Recently, the bakery started cooking up Kirkland Signature Cherry Pie again, and it is flying off the shelves. “Cherry pie is back, still wonderful!” one Redditor wrote in a post. “Tart, enough cherries, delicious crust. Love that it is not too sweet.” Another offered a pro-tip. “Do yourself a favor and add a scoop of Kirkland premium vanilla ice cream to that slice,” they suggested.

Kirkland Signature Caramel Tres Leches Cake

Other shoppers are freaking out over the Kirkland Signature Caramel Tres Leches Cake. “The best thing in the whole store right now! Caramel Tres Leches cake!” one shopper exclaimed on Reddit. “I grew up in AZ and have had legit tres leches cake, which yes, doesn’t hold a candle to this, but damn it’s delicious,” another added.

Kirkland Signature Strawberries and Cream Cake

Kirkland Signature Strawberries and Cream Cake, another seasonal item, is also back in the Costco bakery. “I got this one for a party, and it was a hit,” one Redditor shared. “I love this cake! I don’t find it too sweet (approved by Asian taste buds) and I enjoy the strawberry flavor. I freeze it and serve it frozen, lasted us a month. I also served it at a dinner party with fresh berries on top and it was also a hit,” added another.

Kirkland Signature Sugar Cookies with Sprinkles

Kirkland Signature Sugar Cookies with Sprinkles, a bakery favorite, have recently been making the rounds on social media. The latest incarnation are decorated for July 4 festivities, with red, white, and blue sprinkles. They are currently $9.99 for a container filled with 24.

Kirkland Signature Peaches and Cream Bar Cake

Kirkland Signature Peaches and Cream Bar Cake, $18.99, is a must-buy. “New in the Costco Bakery! This is so light and fluffy!” Costco Hot Finds wrote, adding in the video it is “not too sweet” and “amazing.” Other shoppers agreed. “I bought this yesterday and half is gone already. That peach gives it a little sour punch. Great combined with the whipped cream,” one wrote.

“Yummm!!!!” added another.

Pita

Costco is now baking fresh pita bread. Each package comes with nine rounds, and shoppers maintain its a must-buy. “I’ve hoped for so long for a pita bread in the Costco bakery and it’s so soft, doughy and perfect!” Costco Hot Finds shared, calling it “absolutely amazing” and “so soft and fluffy.” In case you can’t eat it all at once, she maintains that it freezes well.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Artisan Rolls

Kirkland Signature Artisan Rolls are one of the favorites in the Costco bakery. The squared buns “are made like square English Muffins, toast beautifully, and if put inside an air fryer for a few minutes, the outside crust becomes like a rustic, flaky, chewy crust,” explains Redditor NookinFutz. “They are square, hold a nice amount of meats and cheeses (or open-faced), freeze nicely, defrost quickly, and are eaten in this household faster than any other buns / breads offered,” they continued, dubbing them the “best kept secret” from the bakery. They are perfect for gourmet burgers, steak or chicken sandwiches, or any other grilled meat you can think of.