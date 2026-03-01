These Costco food deals are worth grabbing in March.

It’s that time of the month: Costco is dropping its Instant Savings Member-Only In-Warehouse & Online Savings coupon book. This latest batch of deals is valid from March 2 until March 29, 2026, and includes deep discounts on all your favorite drinks, freezer finds, pantry staples, and more. What should you shop for during the month of March? Here are the 11 best new Costco food deals starting March 2.

Poppi Soda

Get 15 packs of Poppi Soda, my favorite healthy soda brand, for a whopping $5.50 off. The probiotic soda contains 4% juice and good bacteria for your gut. Each can is just 25 calories.

Premier Protein

Every health expert seems to give the same weight loss advice these days: Amp up your protein intake. Premier Protein is an easy way to get a meal’s worth of protein while enjoying a sweet treat. The 18-pack of Premier Protein 30g Protein Shakes in every flavor is $8 off, $23.99

All Your Favorite Chips

Get your snack on this month with sensational deals on your favorite chips. Get a huge bag of Cheetos Crunch for $2.40 off. The Frito-Lay Classic Mix variety pack is $5 off, $13.99 in the warehouse

Classico Marinara

There is a longtime debate among Costco shoppers: Rao's versus Classico. Many people say they buy whatever is on sale. This month, it is the Classico 3-pack is $4 off, just $8.89. That averages out to less than $3 per jar.

Chosen Foods Classic Mayo

I am obsessed with all Chosen Foods products, as I prefer cooking with avocado oil over other oils. Chosen Foods Classic Mayo with Avocado Oil is super delicious and a healthier version compared to traditional mayonnaise. Try it for $3 off this month, $6.99 for a big jar.

Suja Organic Immunity Wellness Shots

Cold and flu season is still going strong. I have been hit multiple times this season, so I am going to pick up a pack of Suja Organic Immunity Wellness Shots at $4.50 off to stay healthy this spring.

Chobani Nonfat Greek Yogurt

Costco always has the best deal on Chobani Nonfat Greek Yogurt. However, this month the savings are unparalleled. Get the variety pack with 20 containers for $6 off or $11.99. That averages out to about $0.60 per container. I have never seen the yogurt for under $1.

Annie’s Organic Cinnamon Rolls

My son loves hot cinnamon rolls, so I like keeping ready-to-cook tubes in my fridge. Annie’s Organic Cinnamon Rolls are delicious, and $4.50 off, $10.99 this month.

Perdue Panko Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets

Get a 5-pound bag of Perdue Panko Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets for $4 off, $9.99. The chicken nuggets are super tasty and crispy, a traditional option that kids love.

Ling Ling Chicken and Vegetable Potstickers

America’s favorite freezer Asian dumpling is on sale at Costco this month. I have been buying big bags of Ling Ling Chicken and Vegetable Potstickers at the warehouse for decades. This month, get them for $3.20 off.

Perfect Bars

Perfect Bars, the only protein bars I eat, are also on sale this month for $6 off. The grab-and-go protein source must be refrigerated because it is made with the freshest ingredients. The variety pack comes with a dozen bars: six peanut butter and six chocolate chip.