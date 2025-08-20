7 Costco Bakery Items I Bought and Ranked From Worst to Best

The Costco bakery is legendary. As a kid, I remember my mother always bringing home those super-sized muffin variety packs and just digging into them immediately. However, not every item the warehouse sells in the baked goods department is as worthy as the next. I recently bought 7 Costco bakery items, ranking from worst to best.

Kirkland Signatures Butter Sugar Palmiers

After all the praise I read about them via Instagram influencers, I thought I would love Kirkland Signatures Butter Sugar Palmiers. However, I was super disappointed. They were a little bland and had a weird consistency somewhere between crispy and chewy, but overall, they were dry. They didn’t do it for me. A few people recommend heating them in the toaster, so maybe that is the call.

Kirkland Signature Morning Buns

I am a huge fan of Kirkland Signature Cinnamon Rolls. However, I rarely find them at my store. Kirkland Signature Morning Buns are usually stocked on the shelves, so I tried them. I wasn’t a big fan. You will be disappointed unless you enjoy cinnamon rolls that aren’t slathered in cream cheese frosting (what, to me, is the best part). Again, I found them on the dry and bland side.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Cherry and Cheese Danish Bread

If I were a fan of cherry pastries, I might have ranked Kirkland Signature Cherry and Cheese Danish Bread higher. Overall, this dessert masked as breakfast is good, tasty and moist on the inside with a delicious cream cheese filling that makes anything taste better.

Kirkland Signature Blueberries & Cream Muffin

Costco’s blueberry muffins have been a best-seller for decades. What happens when you take the baked good and make it even creamier? You get the decadent Kirkland Signature Blueberries & Cream Muffin. “I think the new blueberry and cream ones are delicious :),” one Redditor writes about the new recipe.

Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants

Shoppers are constantly claiming that Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants are better than the ones you get at a French bakery, and they aren’t wrong. Crispy on the outside but delicately moist in the middle, I didn’t even have to warm mine up, even on day two. The croissants are also a serious bargain at $5.99 for a 12-pack. That is less than $0.50 each.

Gen Bake Churro Donut Bites

While not a Kirkland Signature offering, Gen Bake Churro Donut Bites, available in the bakery at my warehouse, were like, the best donut holes I have ever tried. Does it get any better than a churro in donut form? According to other shoppers, yes, and that is a heated one. “I ate half out of the box and then I started heated them up for a couple minutes in the toaster. Holy crap, these things are amazing warm, pretty great cold too,” one writes.

Kirkland Signature Marshmallow Crispy Cookie

My favorite item by far is one of the newest items in the Costco bakery. Kirkland Signature Marshmallow Crispy Cookies have been getting a lot of attention, and I can attest that they live up to the hype. This is basically a Rice Krispies Treat in sugar cookie form. Perfectly chewy with just enough crunch to keep it interesting, after one bite, I texted my friend: This is the best cookie I’ve ever had. There are actually pieces of Rice Krispies Treat in the cookie, along with marshmallow swirls. Overall, the taste and texture are next-level.