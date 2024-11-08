Costco Shoppers Are Raving About ‘The Best Frozen Mac & Cheese’

Many people consider mac and cheese the ultimate comfort food. According to numerous Costco shoppers, one brand stands out from the rest in a delicious way.

Warehouse club members have been raving about the "World's Best" Mac & Cheese from the Seattle cheesemaker Beecher's Handmade Cheese. This popular frozen meal is made with penne pasta, the brand's signature Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, and a "hint of spice."

12 Best Costco Comfort Foods to Stock Up On Right Now

On Reddit, one Costco member shared an image of the frozen meal, inviting fellow shoppers to share their thoughts on the item, which is 46 ounces and serves six to nine people, according to the box. The thread racked up hundreds of comments, many of which were rave reviews.

"I think it's one of the best frozen macaroni and cheeses I've ever had," one person wrote.

"If you're not going to make your mac and cheese from scratch this is the one to get. It's the only frozen mac and cheese that tastes like it uses flavorful, sharp real cheese," another one added.

"Amazing. World's best is not a lie," someone else commented.

For those looking to recreate the "World's Best" Mac & Cheese at home, Beecher's even has the recipe available on its website. The brand, which has multiple café locations, has been serving this dish since 2003, when it opened its first café in Seattle's Pike Place Market.

However, despite the fanfare this frozen mac and cheese has received, shoppers have still critiqued the product, with several expressing that they're not sold on the item's name.

"World's best? Nah. It was fine. It was mac and cheese. I'm still searching for the world's best," one Reddit user wrote.

Additionally, others called out the product for being expensive. As always, the price of Costco items may vary by location. One Reddit user listed a price of $14.99, while another said their warehouse is selling it for $15.49.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

8 Costco Sweets Customers Are Raving About Right Now

Beyond the "World's Best" variety, Beecher's sells several other frozen mac and cheese options, such as smoked, hatch chile, broccoli, and gluten-free. The Seattle brand also sells soups, crackers, and multiple frozen entrées like lasagna, baked ziti, and pasta bolognese.

Beecher's "World's Best" Mac & Cheese isn't the only frozen item to recently get Costco members buzzing. The warehouse club also recently rolled out its Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets, which have been called "Chick-fil-A dupes" and drawn in positive reviews.