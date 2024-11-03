12 Best Costco Comfort Foods to Stock Up On Right Now

Fall and winter are great times to shop for groceries, especially at Costco. From holiday items so iconic they're likely to sell out to new desserts at the bakery and soups at the deli, this is a magical time to indulge all of our cravings.

And foods that are served warm and pack savory ingredients are definitely on our cozy, cold-weather shopping list. They include anything that hearty that can nurture your tummy and your spirit: from indulgent trays of creamy pasta that are ready for the oven to stews that will stick to your bones. These also include some items that are perfect for all those entertaining occasions coming our way in November and December.

Here are some of our favorite comfort food items at Costco this year.

Kirkland Signature Mac and Cheese

Nutrition (Per 4.5 oz) :

Calories : 290

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 410 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 10 g

Made with cheddar, romano, and parmesan, this cheesy concoction will make staying in on a cold night oh-so-satisfying! One fan raved about it on Reddit, calling it "the absolute best" and offered the genius hack of adding bread crumbs on top and toasting for an even better texture. "Try cooking it on a smoker, it comes out amazing," chimed in another.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Alfredo with Penne Pasta

Nutrition (Per 5.5 oz) :

Calories : 260

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 580 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 14 g

If you want a savory, comforting dinner that you can just pop in the oven, this is it. Made with chicken breast meat, fresh alfredo sauce, and shredded Parmesan cheese, you could easily toss in some broccoli to make it comforting and healthier. "I love the Alfredo penne," wrote a redditor. "It's made with Parmesan cheese, garlic, cream and butter. A lot of prepared Alfredo is not made with real ingredients. It tastes homemade and they don't skimp on the chicken."

Kirkland Signature Butter Chicken with Naan Bread

Nutrition (Per ¼ tray) :

Calories : 530

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 2060 mg

Carbs : 61 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 26 g

These delectable tandoori chicken thighs come with 8 pieces of naan and butter chicken sauce so you can enjoy the heat of Indian cooking without ordering takeout. Fans on @costcoaisles reported that it was not overly spicy. "We had it for dinner tonight and it was super saucy," reported one Redditor. "…It was so good and mostly thigh meat so not dry at all. It was really delicious."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Nutrition (Per 1/12 loaf):

Calories: 280

Fat: 13 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium: 310 mg

Carbs: 37 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 22 g)

Protein: 3 g

If you're looking for a sweet, seasonal treat that's giving fall vibes, look no further than the Costco Bakery. This new cinnamon coffee cake has swirls of cocoa and cinnamon batter and is topped with a buttery cinnamon crunch topping. It's a large loaf that's moist inside but crunchy and crumbly on top. "It's crumbly, delicious, and definitely a new favorite!" says @Costcobuys."This is dangerous. I'm tempted to eat half of it in one sitting," wrote a fan on Reddit.

Kirkland Signature Meatloaf with Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

Nutrition (Per 1/8 tray) :

Calories : 420

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 930 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 19 g

Your family will come running for dinner when they smell this savory meatloaf. Made with fresh ground beef, Kirkland Signature butter, and Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, it's definitely a meal that will keep you full. "Great mashed potatoes with a ton of butter and the size is perfect for a quick and easy dinner for us," wrote one Redditor.

Ruprecht's Fully Cooked Irish Stew

Nutrition (Per 1 cup) :

Calories : 230

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 800 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 24 g

This fully cooked Irish stew features tender USDA beef, slow-cooked with potatoes, carrots, and pearl onions in a savory brown gravy. "We really enjoy it, but if I can offer a suggestion, cook some additional carrots and potatoes to make it stretch a little longer," said one savvy Redditor. "We were SO pleasantly surprised!!! The meat is so tender," chimed in another fan on the same thread.

Ruprecht Fully Cooked Braised Beef Short Rib

Nutrition (Per 3 oz) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 14 g

Short ribs are a dish that takes a long time to prepare—but not when you pick up this version from Costco! Featuring tender USDA Choice beef short ribs seasoned and slow-cooked for 12 Hours with a savory sesame BBQ sauce, it's a comforting dish that's easy to prepare, just heat it and enjoy! "These are a winner in my house, and my 9-year-old often asks for THIRDS," wrote one Redditor. "This from a kid who rarely likes anything. I buy them every time I see them."

Sukhi's Chicken Tikka Masala

Nutrition (Per 5 oz) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 490 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 21 g

This 15-ounce entrée serves three and contains 21 grams of protein and no preservatives. Plus, it's super savory and a great version of a popular dish. Serve it with lemon rice for a tasty meal. "It smells amazing and tastes good," wrote a reviewer on Sukhi's website. "…This is a low-calorie, low carb and high-protein meal. …I will definitely buy again."

Rana Beef & Short Rib Lasagna

Nutrition (Per 1 cup) :

Calories : 340

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 950 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 20 g

When it's time for a hot and quick meal, you can't beat this one from Rana. It has a good amount of protein and tons of yummy cheese. The short rib meat makes it oh-so-tender, and the comforting flavors will be a hit with both adults and kids. Heat it for a little longer than the package suggests to get the top brown and the cheese bubbling.

Kirkland Signature Beef Chili

Nutrition (Per ¼ tray) :

Calories : 470

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 1380 mg

Carbs : 49 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 24 g

Costco's chili is famous for a reason, fans of the comfort food wait patiently until it arrives on shelves in the fall. It's a big, 4-pound container of goodness, with a ton of cheese on top that makes it so craveable. Fans on Reddit discuss freezing it, topping hot dogs with it, and even adding it to Costco mac and cheese. Is it even fall without a warm bowl of this chili? We think not!

Kirkland Signature Chicken Pot Pie

Nutrition (Per 1/18 pie):

Calories: 300

Fat: 17 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium: 830 mg

Carbs: 23 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein: 12 g

This huge pie is a great way to feed the family a meal that will really stick to their ribs! It contains Costco's rotisserie chicken as well as peas and carrots. "I like the richness of the gravy and the good volume of chicken," wrote one Redditor. "…it's still the best store-bought pot pie I've ever had," wrote another commenter on the same thread.

Stonemill Kitchens Fig Walnut Baked Brie Kit

Nutrition (Per 1/12 slice) :

Calories : 270

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 320 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 9 g

It's no wonder Costco influencer behind @costcohotfinds calls this kit one of her "hands down one of my favorite items of the season!" Just wrap the brie in the pastry dough, bake, then coat with fig jam and chopped walnuts for a crowd-pleasing treat that's savory and delicious. Share it with friends or pop a bottle of champagne with someone special to celebrate the holidays (or just any given weekday!). Now this is a cozy season bite at its best!