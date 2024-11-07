8 Costco Sweets Customers Are Raving About Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether you're on the hunt for healthy frozen meals, tasty breakfast foods, or affordable wines, Costco's product selection has something to offer for pretty much any grocery shopping need. But there's one section at the warehouse club that's been getting an especially big outpouring of love from members lately: the candy aisle.

Costco, of course, sells bulk-sized versions of the beloved confections you'll find at pretty much any grocery store, including M&M's, Hershey's Kisses, and Sour Patch Kids. However, the retailer also stocks some more unique (and even Costco-exclusive) treats that have captured the hearts of shoppers.

Using online reviews from the people who know the warehouse club best—the customers—we've rounded up all the Costco sweets that are getting the most buzz right now. Read on for insider knowledge on Costco's absolute best candies, and don't be too surprised if one or more of these offerings ends up on your next shopping list.

Nutty & Fruity Peel'd Peelable Gummies

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 90

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 30 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 0, g Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 1 g

Following the viral popularity of Walgreens' peelable gummy candies earlier this year, a new version of those famous treats popped up on Costco's shelves this fall: Nutty & Fruity Peel'd Peelable Gummies. Available in individually wrapped mango, strawberry, and tangerine flavors, the gummies have a chewy, outer layer that shoppers can peel away to reveal a soft, shiny center. Costco shoppers have been raving about both the taste and interactive element of the candies ever since they arrived at the retailer.

"There are two distinct textures between the 'peel' and the fruit inside. They're fun and tastier than regular gummy candies in my opinion," one wrote on Reddit.

"These use real fruit juice as flavor and they are some of the most delicious gummies," another Redditor said of the candies. "The textures of the 'peel' and 'inside' are perfectly firm, but not too sticky. And the gimmick is fun."

Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 230

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 1, g Sugar: 23 g)

Protein : 2 g

Out of all the candies that Costco sells, few have garnered quite as much hype as its fan-favorite Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark. This confection—featuring dark and white chocolate covered in crushed peppermint candy—is a seasonal offering only available for a limited time during the holiday season each year. Fans look forward to the peppermint bark's return throughout its entire off-season, and they were ecstatic when it recently reappeared for its 2024 run.

"It is the best. It's so soft and just melts in your mouth" the Costco fan account @costcohotfinds raved on Instagram. "I was surprised but happy to see it back so early."

"This is the only way I eat white chocolate! These are delicious!" another fan commented on the post.

Fruit Riot Sour Candy Grapes

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 45

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0, g Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 0 g

Fruit Riot Sour Candy Grapes are not only one of the more unique confections available at Costco right now, they're also wildly popular among shoppers. The product starts with freshly frozen grapes that are splashed with lemon juice and then coated in sour candy, making for a sweet and super tangy treat. Costco has been selling the grapes in variety packs with mixed berry, green apple, and lemon lime flavors.

Though they've only been available at Costco for a couple of months now, the Fruit Riot Sour Candy Grapes have already developed a devoted fan following.

"These are insane and definitely very sour," the Costco fan account @costcohotfinds said in a video about the product.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"I'm a huge fan of these," another fan raved on Reddit. "Honestly I love sour candy but it can be too much sugar, so I like snacking on a few of these at the end of the day."

Bequet Celtic Sea Salt Caramels

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 170

Fat : 8 g

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 24 g

Protein : 0 g

There are plenty of different caramel treats on the market right now, but according to some consumers, the Bequet Celtic Sea Salt Caramels sold at Costco (and other retailers) are the absolute best around.

The manufacturer touts these popular vanilla butter caramels as "soul-satisfying, comfort food." Judging by the glowing reviews that have piled up online, Costco members are in hearty agreement with this description.

"I am OBSESSED. These may be better than the Sanders chocolate caramels, which I know are super popular," a fan wrote on Reddit, referencing the Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels also sold at Costco. "Nice big flakes of salt in the middle and the caramel breaks down in your mouth creamy, not grainy."

"As far as caramels go, these are the best I've ever had," another Redditor wrote.

Utah Truffles Dark Chocolate Truffles

Nutrition information unavailable

While Costco has no shortage of fan-approved snacks, a CouponBirds study released earlier this year determined that the warehouse club's most beloved snack of all is the Utah Truffles-brand Dark Chocolate Truffles With Sea Salt. CouponBirds found that an impressive 91.99% of ratings for the candy on the Costco website have five stars, making it the highest-rated product considered in the study.

But even without the CouponBirds data, shoppers' love for these truffles is evident in the reviews they've shared online.

"These are the BEST chocolate truffles ever!" reads one review on the candy's product page.

"These dark chocolate truffles were delicious. They just melt in your mouth," another says.

Cretors Cheese & Caramel Popcorn

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 130

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 2, g Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 1 g

While this one walks the line between sweet and salty, there's no denying that Cretors' Cheese & Caramel Popcorn is a massively popular Costco treat. Featuring a mix of cheese and caramel-coated popcorn, the stuff is apparently so craveable that shoppers have trouble practicing self-control around it.

"The stuff is very addicting," a shopper wrote in a Reddit discussion about the snack.

"We stopped buying it because it's so yummy," another admitted.

Kirkland Signature Caramel S'mores Clusters

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 100

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 0, g Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 1 g

The Kirkland Signature Caramel S'mores Clusters have practically become legendary in the Costco community ever since they first hit shelves last year. Consisting of kettle-cooked caramel, marshmallows, and grahams enrobed in milk chocolate, customers say the candy clusters are hard to stop munching on once you start. Some have even admitted to avoiding them altogether just to avoid the temptation.

"When I eat them I feel like my brain has been hijacked. It's like they were custom-designed by food scientists to know the precise flavor and texture that would make me want to eat the whole bag," one customer wrote on Reddit recently. "I can't buy them anymore. They're that good."

"Most dangerous thing in the store. I never would have known about them but the sample lady got me," another lamented.

Cinnamon Toffee Squares

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 170

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 0, g Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 1 g

Any Costco shoppers who love cinnamon and toffee will probably want to keep their eyes peeled for this churro-inspired sweet treat. The retailer recently began selling Brown & Haley Cinnamon Toffee Squares, which consist of buttery almond toffee coated in a cinnamon sugar blend. This has proven to be quite the winning flavor combination with Costco members, who've been buzzing about the treat on Reddit.

[These] things are amazing; right amount of cinnamon and toffee. Had to sample twice to make sure it was the right thing to do as I don't eat many sweets," one shopper wrote. Another called them "absurdly good."