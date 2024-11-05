Costco Is Now Selling Chick-fil-A Sandwich "Dupes" & Fans Are Racing to Try Them

Last year, Costco garnered major buzz after launching frozen chicken nuggets that some shoppers have called a "dupe" for Chick-fil-A's similar offering. Now, the warehouse club's newest frozen chicken product is being compared to the crispy chicken from the beloved fast-food chain once again.

This week, Costco fan account @costcobuys shared via Instagram that the warehouse club is selling new Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets (240 calories per fillet) and called them "Chick-fil-A dupes." The boneless and skinless chicken portions are fully cooked, contain 20 grams of protein per serving, and are packaged in three-pound bags.

"These Chick-fil-a dupes are GREAT for sandwiches, but also cut up in salads, as chicken parm, and SO much more!" @costcobuys wrote on Instagram. The social media user added that a three-pound bag costs $12.99, but prices may vary by location.

Several fans of the new frozen item shared rave reviews for the product in the comments section.

"My son LOVES these and would eat them every day for every meal if I let him," one Costco shopper wrote.

"Family loves these! Toast the bun, Chick-fil-A sauce, pickle," another one added, calling it a "pretty close comparison" at a fraction of the price.

Meanwhile, a few commenters disagreed with the product being called a dupe, while others highlighted their preference for the Just Bare brand, which offers frozen chicken products like Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks (160 calories per serving). These gained heightened attention in 2021 after TikTok users said they taste like Chick-fil-A's chicken nuggets. The item also earned the top spot in a previous Eat This, Not That! frozen chicken nugget taste test.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Then, in September 2023, Costco came out with a similar offering: Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks (140 calories per serving). Like the Just Bare nuggets, these are made with boneless, skinless chicken breast portions that are breaded and fully cooked. Both products also contain 16 grams of protein per serving.

The new frozen chicken item is one of many products to recently catch shoppers' attention. For example, over the past couple of days, Costco shoppers have spotted Jamon Serrano Bone-In Ham Legs from the brand Noel. This ham is aged for a minimum of 12 months, cured with Mediterranean sea salt, and weighs 14 pounds. The product of Spain also comes with a carving stand, knife, and slicing instructions. The ham is retailing for $99.99 in stores, while the warehouse club lists the item on its website for $119.99.