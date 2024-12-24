Costco Shoppers Raving About Caramel Treat: 'I'm Completely Addicted'

If you're still looking to pick up a sweet treat for your holiday festivities, Costco has plenty to offer, from baked goods to frozen desserts. For those searching for a candy confection, there's one soft and chewy caramel product you'll want to add to your shopping list.

This week, multiple Costco shoppers took to Reddit to applaud the Celtic Sea Salt Caramel from gourmet caramel company Béquet Confections. According to the company's website, this product is a vanilla butter caramel with a "subtle Celtic Sea Salt finish that entices the tongue and accentuates the buttery flavor."

One fan of the caramel created a Reddit thread thread dedicated to the product, sharing a glowing review with fellow shoppers.

"These are the best caramels I've ever had. I saw the posts about them and thought they would be good, but I didn't expect this," the customer wrote, adding, "They're on another level. Even my wife, who doesn't usually like caramel, loves them."

Many other shoppers sang praises about the caramels within the post's comments.

"I'm completely addicted. I bought at least 20 bags in total last year," one fan shared.

"I too am addicted to these caramels. When they have them in stock and they're only seasonal at different times of the year, I buy at least two bags at a time," another one added.

To further elevate the caramels, one Reddit user recommended coating the confection in melted chocolate.

"Take them the next time you are asked to bring a dish to a party. Say you made them. They're the best caramels," the commenter wrote.

In addition to Celtic Sea Salt, Béquet sells an array of other caramel flavors, such as classic vanilla, salt-chocolate, butterscotch, salted mocha, green apple, and chipotle. According to the company, which is based in Bozeman, Mont., shoppers can purchase the caramel at more than 2,600 specialty and gourmet shops, major grocery stores, and hundreds of other fine establishments across the U.S.

The caramels aren't the only sweets Costco shoppers have been raving about. Members were recently buzzing about the Speculoos Cookie Butter Mousse Cups from the Belgian brand Delici. Each pack comes with six glasses layered with speculoos cookie crumbles, speculoos ganache, speculoos cookie butter, and speculoos mousse. Customers recently spotted this item for $10.99.