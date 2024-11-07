12 Most Over-the-Top Costco Holiday Gifts in 2024 

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It's time to start tackling your holiday shopping, and Costco continues to deliver as a one-stop destination for anything you could need. The warehouse chain is known for its grocery department, offering everything from frozen foods to ready-to-eat meals to help with weekly meal planning. However, its members also know that Costco sells electronics, home goods, clothes, and services, including auto insurance, vacation packages, and more.

There are plenty of standard items you would expect to find at Costco, and during the holiday season, you'll spot all of the usual suspects with toys, books, gift baskets, and more lining the aisles in the coming weeks. If you want to make a splash, you can also find many extravagant gifts.

Signed sports memorabilia, prized musical instruments, and gourmet foods are just a few of the things you'll find in this roundup. Of course, these over-the-top finds come with over-the-top prices, with several climbing into the thousands. For the absolute most special someone on your holiday shopping list, here are some exceptional gift ideas you'll be able to secure this year at Costco. Some of these items are available at the warehouse, while others are one-of-a-kind or in limited quantities, which you'll need to purchase online.

Artesia Pro a5 Grand Digital Piano

Costco has been carrying musical instruments for quite some time, selling guitars, drum sets, and more. If you want to "wow" someone special this holiday season–perhaps an aspiring musician–you'll make a big impression with this Artesia Pro a5 Grand Digital Piano. Regularly priced from Costco at a cool $2,999.99, the high-tech piano is now $600 off with a manufacturer's discount through Nov. 30.

Jason Kelce-Autographed Philadelphia Eagles Replica Helmet

Brothers and pro football stars Jason and Travis Kelce have caught even more attention lately, both from sports aficionados and fans of Travis's famous girlfriend, the pop star Taylor Swift. Few gifts would shine brighter this holiday season for Philadelphia Eagles fans than this Jason Kelce Autographed Philadelphia Eagles Green Full Size Replica Speed Helmet. Available at Costco for $499.99, it is certified authentic by Beckett Authentication Services.

Plaza Golden Osetra Caviar Kilo Pack

Costco members visit their local warehouse to fill up on groceries for the week, but for certain high-end items like caviar, you'll need to check online. Costco offers several varieties of gourmet caviar, including the Plaza Golden Osetra Caviar Kilo Pack. It comes in a 35.2-ounce container for an eye-popping $1,999.99. Turn up to any holiday gathering with this caviar as a gift for the host, and you'll be the toast of the town.

Babe Ruth & Lou Gehrig Dual Autographed Official League Baseball

Bringing home the gold for the priciest item in this gift roundup is the Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig Dual Autographed Official League Baseball. Yes, you read that right—two baseball legends autographed the same baseball! This one-of-a-kind item can be yours for only $42.999.99. The ball comes with a display cube to keep it safe and has been certified as authentic by both Beckett Authentication Services and PSA/DNA.

Stern Pinball Jurassic Park Home Edition

Do you know that best friend or cousin who is currently in the middle of building out their dream game room at home? The Jurassic Park Stern Pinball machine would make a great addition to their gaming lineup. The all-LED light playfield and animated LCD displays make for a modern pinball experience. It's currently available from Costco for $4,999.99.

Chateau Margaux 'Year of the Dragon' Set 3 Bottle Pack

Wine is a popular gift idea for holiday hosts, thirsty friends, and that one person on your shopping list for whom you have no idea what to buy. You'd be wise to reserve the Chateau Margaux 'Year of the Dragon' Set 3 Bottle Pack for the true oenophile in your family, as this set sells for a whopping $3,699.99 from Costco. It includes 750-milliliter bottles of Château Margaux 1988, Château Margaux 2000, and Château Margaux 2012.

93-Inch Plush Bear

The famous 93-Inch Plush Bear from Costco is back again this holiday season. Towering higher than a small child, this cuddly stuffed bear makes a great gift that will provide plenty of snuggles for years. Its ginormous size also makes for a hilarious conversation piece. The bear is available from Costco for $299.99.

Almost Heaven Saunas Morgan 4-Person Barrel Steam Sauna

Did you know Costco has an entire section of saunas available for purchase on its website? This one in particular from Almost Heaven is made from cedar and features a Finnish heater with sauna stones and enough room for four people. With the known health benefits of saunas, you may be surprised to see how many people on your holiday shopping list would love to add one to their backyard. It retails for $3,999.99.

Japanese Wagyu Filet Mignons Steaks, A5 Grade

Upgrade your same-old meat deliveries this holiday season to the A5 Grade Japanese Wagyu Filet Mignons Steaks from Costco. For $649.99, you'll receive a three-pound package of eight Japanese wagyu filet mignon steaks, perfect for that special occasion such as a holiday dinner, birthday, or anniversary.

Mifroma Gruyere Whole Wheel Cheese

When one cheese wedge isn't enough for your next dinner, why not pick up the entire wheel instead? Whole cheese wheels are available for purchase from Costco, including a 70-pound Mifroma Gruyere Whole Wheel Cheese. You won't have trouble wondering what to pair your wine with at your next happy hour or holiday gathering. The wheel retails from Costco for $999.99.

Roger Waters Pink Floyd Autographed BCP Stratocaster Guitar

Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters signed a hand-painted BCP Stratocaster Guitar, and it's available from Costco. Certified authentic by Beckett Authenticated & Fanatics, it's available for $6,499.99. It's truly a one-of-a-kind gift that your favorite rock-music enthusiast will cherish for a lifetime.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lego Pac-Man Arcade and Donkey Kong's Tree House Bundle

You can be ultra-efficient with your holiday shopping with this two-for-one Lego bundle at Costco. The warehouse chain offers a Lego Pac-Man Arcade and a Lego Donkey Kong's Tree House Expansion Set. The Pac-Man arcade includes a mechanical maze that replicates the classic video game for an ultra-nostalgic feel. Both sets are perfect additions to any Lego fan's collection, especially if they love classic video games just as much.