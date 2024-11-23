11 Best Costco Holiday Desserts in 2024

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

At this time of year, shoppers head to Costco for many reasons, whether they're looking for festive holiday items, over-the-top gift ideas, or groceries to keep their guests and family fed.

If it's the third category bringing you to your local warehouse this holiday season, you'll be glad to know that there is no shortage of great desserts to purchase. Costco is well-known for its seasonal baked goods and eagle-eyed customers are always on the lookout for their favorites.

Costco sweets are some of the most talked-about items in the entire grocery business, especially this time of year. As you prepare to host family and friends this season, make sure you include these desserts on your shopping list the next time you head to your local warehouse.

Pumpkin Pie

Nutrition : (Per 1 Serving)

Calories : 320

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 3.9 g)

Sodium : 380 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 31 g)

Protein : 6 g

Few desserts signal the arrival of the fall and holiday seasons like the pumpkin pie from Costco. The warehouse club reportedly sells some six million pumpkin pies at this time every year.

The 12-inch pie returned to stores early this year at the same affordable price of $5.99. That's a steal for many members, who point out that the economics add up in favor of customers. "I honestly don't think you can make it from scratch for much less than $6," wrote one shopper on Redditor.

Kirkland Peppermint Bark

Nutrition : (Per 1 Serving)

Calories : 220

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 23 g)

Protein : 2 g

Costco members turn to the Kirkland Peppermint Bark for a quick dessert solution that involves zero prep work and will surely be a hit this holiday season. It is back for 2024 and priced at $14.99 in stores. Instagram account @costco.love describes the peppermint bark as the "perfect holiday indulgence."

​​Pumpkin Cheesecake

Nutrition : (Per 1 Serving)

Calories : 470

Fat : 30 g (Saturated Fat: 17 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : 47 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 28 g)

Protein : 5 g

If the traditional pumpkin pie isn't your cup of tea, there's another pumpkin-inspired dessert with a different flavor profile that could be the runaway hit at your holiday gathering. Costco's Pumpkin Cheesecake is available this season for $19.99, a noticeable jump in price from the pie. It's worth pointing out that this massive dessert is nearly five pounds in weight, which is sure to satisfy anyone who manages to still be hungry after Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner.

Maple Butter Pecan Bar Cake

Nutrition : (Per 1/12th Cake)

Calories : 350

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 24 g)

Protein : 3 g

Pumpkin and apple are the predominant flavors on many dessert tables this holiday season, so why not switch things up a bit? At Costco, members will find the Maple Butter Pecan Bar Cake for $18.99 in the warehouse bakery. The vanilla sponge cake is layered with toasted pecan, a maple mousse filling, and a brown butter mousse on top. It's a great crowd-pleaser no matter what you're celebrating this season, as one customer described in a comment on Instagram: "I have bought eight so far for many celebrations and am picking one up this weekend for a Sunday brunch party with friends."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sticky Toffee Pudding Co. British Sticky Toffee Pudding

Nutrition : (Per 1 Serving)

Calories : 190

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 2 g

Think of those quintessential holiday desserts you typically don't come across the rest of the year, and sticky toffee pudding comes to mind for many. This "all-time favorite" holiday dessert is back at Costco and includes sticky date cakes in a buttery toffee sauce. You'll find this premade dessert in the refrigerated section at your local warehouse. Since Sticky Toffee Pudding is more uncommon outside of the holidays, fans will be glad to know it's easy to store in your freezer. As one Redditor points out, "Can confirm it freezes beautifully. I plan to stock up this year!" Serve it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a perfect à la mode dessert.

Kirkland Signature European Cookies With Belgian Chocolate

Nutrition : (Per 4 Cookies)

Calories : 190

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 2 g

European-style cookies are practically synonymous with the holidays, which is why the Kirkland Signature European Cookies With Belgian Chocolate is such a hot commodity. The tin box of cookies includes favorites like Choco Harlequins, Carmel Delights, and Chocolat Autumn Whispers. Costco members must keep their eyes peeled, as the cookies are known to sell out throughout the holiday season. It's no wonder why: pair a European-style cookie with a cup of coffee, and you'll have the makings of the perfect post-Thanksgiving or Christmas feast treat. The 49-ounce container retails for $17.99 at the warehouse.

Hammond's Snowball Cookies

Nutrition information is unavailable.

Costco is filled with holiday favorites known to sell out, including the Hammond's Snowball Cookies. Packaged in beautiful Christmas-tree-shaped ceramic containers that could easily double as holiday decor, the powdered sugar-covered cookies are the perfect bite-size treat to enjoy this holiday season, either with a crowd or by yourself snuggled by the fireplace. The 15-ounce container retails for $16.89 at the warehouse.

Kirkland Signature Walkers Shortbread

Nutrition : (Per 2 Pieces)

Calories : 190

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 135 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 2 g

If you remember visiting your grandparent's house as a child on Christmas Eve, you likely came across a tray of shortbread cookies on the dessert table. Costco is now selling Kirkland Signature Walkers Shortbread to keep the tradition going. The shortbread cookies come in various shapes, including fingers, triangles, thistles, and Demerara Crunch. The massive tin of cookies weighs in at 4.6 pounds and retails for $28.99 at the warehouse.

Häagen-Dazs Peppermint Bark Bars

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 270

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 25 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 24 g)

Protein : 3 g

Ice cream is not typically what you think of when imagining a spread of holiday desserts. Pies and cookies often come to mind first. That could soon change after you try the Häagen-Dazs Peppermint Bark Bars, available at Costco. This ice cream novelty combines the classic Häagen-Dazs bars with the quintessential peppermint holiday flavor. Specifically, what you're diving into is white chocolate ice cream coated in a dark chocolate shell and peppermint bark pieces. What you're left with is a handheld dessert that tastes like Christmas. A 15-count box retails for around $13.99, but prices may vary based on your Costco location.

Stockmeyer Authentic German Gingerbread Decorating Kits

Nutrition : (Per 1 Serving)

Calories : 130

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 2 g

It's not every day you that you're willing to work for your dessert, but during the holidays, most people are happy to decorate a gingerbread man before eating one after dinner. At Costco, members can pick up a box of Authentic German Gingerbread Decorating Kits that doubles as a fun activity and a delicious treat. Instagrammer @costcodealsonline shared a recent sighting of the kits, priced at $12.49. Each kit includes three ready-to-eat gingerbread man cookies, pre-made icing, and assorted candies for decorating.

Pumpkin Streusel Muffin

Nutrition : (Per 1 Muffin)

Calories : 410

Don't let the muffin moniker fool you: the Pumpkin Streusel Muffins at Costco can be enjoyed morning, noon, and night. Found in the bakery section, these muffins come in a six-pack for $6.99. They typically become available each fall, but Costco members have been spotting them well into the holiday season, as Instagrammer @costcodealsonline shared on this month. Grab a pack on your next Costco run and enjoy them as a dessert or sweet breakfast item.