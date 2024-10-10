Costco Shoppers Going Wild for Ice Cream Bars That Taste Like Christmas

Christmas is still more than two months away, but Costco has kicked off its celebrations early by stocking its shelves with a myriad of enticing holiday items, including home decor to adorable gifts. Now, the retailer has also brought back a festive Christmas-themed dessert that shoppers have gone wild for in past years.

The Costco fan account @costcobuys spotted Häagen-Dazs' limited-edition Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Bars back in stores late last month and shared the exciting news with fellow shoppers on Instagram. These desserts (270 calories per bar) are essentially classic peppermint bark candy in ice cream form, featuring white chocolate ice cream dipped in a thick layer of dark chocolate and speckled with pieces of cool peppermint candy.

In past years, the bars have appeared on Costco shelves for limited-time runs around the holiday season, and many customers have come to adore them during that time. Now that they're back for another run in 2024, fans of the minty ice cream are absolutely ecstatic.

"I wait for these to come back every single year!" one shopper commented on the @costcobuys post.

"There goes the diet," another wrote.

Like every other Costco product, the availability of the Häagen-Dazs' Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Bars may vary by location. Interested customers should check directly with their local warehouse to confirm whether they're in stock before heading over to grab a pack. A 15-count box of the ice cream bars was selling for $13.99 at the location where @costcobuys spotted them, but prices could vary as well.

Those who don't have a Costco membership but still want to try the treats can use the "where to buy" search tool on the Häagen-Dazs product page to see whether they're available at other nearby retailers.

The frozen dessert isn't the only new arrival at Costco to spark excitement among members lately. The retailer recently began selling Nutty & Fruity Peel'd Peelable Gummies (90 calories per serving), and members have been buzzing over the product due to its its similarities to Walgreens' viral peelable gummy candies. Available in multi-flavor variety packs at Costco, the Nutty & Fruity confections have an edible outer layer that can be peeled away to reveal a shiny, soft, and chewy center.

Costco also recently brought back the Nuovo Pasta brand's pumpkin and bat-shaped ravioli (220 calories) ahead of Halloween, and customers have been fawning over the "festive" pasta on social media. The ravioli are stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and aged asiago cheeses.