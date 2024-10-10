 Skip to content

Costco Shoppers Going Wild for Ice Cream Bars That Taste Like Christmas

The festive frozen desserts have garnered tons of customer buzz in past years.
Avatar for Zoe Strozewski
By
Published on October 10, 2024 | 3:02 PM

Christmas is still more than two months away, but Costco has kicked off its celebrations early by stocking its shelves with a myriad of enticing holiday items, including home decor to adorable gifts. Now, the retailer has also brought back a festive Christmas-themed dessert that shoppers have gone wild for in past years.

The Costco fan account @costcobuys spotted Häagen-Dazs' limited-edition Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Bars back in stores late last month and shared the exciting news with fellow shoppers on Instagram. These desserts (270 calories per bar) are essentially classic peppermint bark candy in ice cream form, featuring white chocolate ice cream dipped in a thick layer of dark chocolate and speckled with pieces of cool peppermint candy.

 Costco Is Now Selling the Most Popular Candy Of the Year

In past years, the bars have appeared on Costco shelves for limited-time runs around the holiday season, and many customers have come to adore them during that time. Now that they're back for another run in 2024, fans of the minty ice cream are absolutely ecstatic.

"I wait for these to come back every single year!" one shopper commented on the @costcobuys post.

"There goes the diet," another wrote.

Like every other Costco product, the availability of the Häagen-Dazs' Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Bars may vary by location. Interested customers should check directly with their local warehouse to confirm whether they're in stock before heading over to grab a pack. A 15-count box of the ice cream bars was selling for $13.99 at the location where @costcobuys spotted them, but prices could vary as well.

Those who don't have a Costco membership but still want to try the treats can use the "where to buy" search tool on the Häagen-Dazs product page to see whether they're available at other nearby retailers.

 Costco Offering Amazing Deal on an 'Excellent' Baking Ingredient

The frozen dessert isn't the only new arrival at Costco to spark excitement among members lately. The retailer recently began selling Nutty & Fruity Peel'd Peelable Gummies (90 calories per serving), and members have been buzzing over the product due to its its similarities to Walgreens' viral peelable gummy candies. Available in multi-flavor variety packs at Costco, the Nutty & Fruity confections have an edible outer layer that can be peeled away to reveal a shiny, soft, and chewy center.

Costco also recently brought back the Nuovo Pasta brand's pumpkin and bat-shaped ravioli (220 calories) ahead of Halloween, and customers have been fawning over the "festive" pasta on social media. The ravioli are stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and aged asiago cheeses.

Zoe Strozewski
Zoe Strozewski is a News Writer for Eat This, Not That! A Chicago native who now lives in New Jersey, she graduated from Kean University in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Read more about Zoe
Filed Under
// // // // //
More in Groceries
  • Grabbez snack cup, whole eggs, and Lactaid milk on orange background

    Every Major Food Recall to Know About Right Now

  • unhealthiest supermarket cookies depiction using oreos on a blue background

    The 25 Unhealthiest Cookies in America

  • Costco Christmas desserts

    Costco Shoppers Going Wild for Christmas Ice Cream Bars

  • Trader Joe's storefront set against a colorful green background

    8 Trader Joe’s Items Shoppers Went Crazy For in 2024

  • assortment of new grocery products set against a designed red background

    The Best New Grocery Products of 2024

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.