Costco Shoppers Are Obsessed With a New, Scoopable Holiday Dessert

As shoppers stock up on Christmas cookies, peppermint treats, and other festive confections, Costco recently introduced a new item that's perfect for a holiday dessert spread. And this one will have cookie butter fans racing to grab a spoon.

The warehouse club is now selling Speculoos Cookie Butter Mousse from the Belgian brand Delici. Each pack includes six single-serve glasses featuring a quadruple punch of speculoos—the popular Belgian cookie known for its caramelized, spiced flavors, most notably cinnamon. The 2.68-ounce glasses are layered with speculoos cookie crumbles, speculoos ganache, speculoos cookie butter, and speculoos mousse.

"The result is a heavenly, airy mousse infused with the distinctive flavor and subtle crunch of the beloved speculoos cookie," the package reads.

Shoppers have spotted this Belgium-made product for $10.99.

"These are legit DELICIOUS, you will be obsessed!" Costco fan account @costcobuys wrote on Instagram this week, prompting enthusiastic responses from commenters.

"Looks so yummy," one Instagram user wrote.

"It's so good!!! 10/10 recommend!!!" another one added.

The positive commentary wasn't solely limited to this post though.

"Bought yesterday. INCREDIBLE," one fan wrote on a separate Instagram post.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Just tried. AMAZING," someone else commented.

In addition to Speculoos Cookie Butter Mousse, Delici has previously sold other single-serve desserts at Costco, such as Belgian Chocolate Mousse. The warehouse club also currently sells another rave-worthy, scoopable dessert: Dessert Italiano Tiramisu Cups. Like the cookie butter product, the tiramisu comes in packages with six glasses. The item is listed on Instacart for $14.11, but as always, prices may vary.

The Speculoos Cookie Butter Mousse is far from the only sweet treat that Costco shoppers are raving about on social media. For those looking to pick up something from the bakery, the warehouse club has you covered with a plethora of decadent desserts.

For instance, Costco recently dropped an eye-catching new White Chocolate Raspberry Round Cake. This is a nine-inch round vanilla cake featuring layers of raspberry jam, white chocolate ganache, and mascarpone mousse. The new cake retails for $22.99, but prices can vary.

"This is one of the best cakes I have ever had from Costco," raved the Costco fan account @costcohotfinds.

A few other seasonal treats that have recently gotten Costco shoppers buzzing include the Maple Butter Pecan Bar Cake, British Sticky Toffee Pudding, and Häagen-Dazs' Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Bars.