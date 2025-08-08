Costco‘s huge inventory of groceries, household staples, medications, and much more contain certain items shoppers rely on for providing the absolute best value. Members not only have access to near-constant sales and bargains, but everyday prices that easily beat the competition—both big name brands and the Kirkland Signature private label. So which products do members swear save them the most money? Here are 11 Costco items shoppers say are the best bang for your buck.

Zyrtec 24 Hour Allergy Relief

Costco shoppers rave about the low prices on over the counter medications like Zyrtec. “I used to buy Zyrtec every month for like 28 dollars I think for 30 days (I think). I got the generic 365 tabs for $11.99 when it went on sale…I saved 324 dollars a year with one purchase alone,” one shopper said. “I’ve lost track of the number of people that have joined Costco after I told them about the price of Allertec,” another commented.

Vanilla Extract

Good vanilla extract is notoriously expensive, but Costco’s Pure Vanilla Extract is a game-changer. “Every time I think about cancelling my membership, I remember vanilla extract and maple syrup and hang on,” one member said.

Bourbon Maple Syrup

Costco shoppers rave about the seasonal Crown Maple Bourbon Barrel Aged Organic Maple Syrup. “Buy. It. It is literally the best maple syrup I have ever had. I’m thinking about stockpiling some because I can’t go back,” one member said. “I use the maple syrup and the vanilla to make lattes at home. The membership is also worth it for the gas,” another commented.

Kirkland Signature Organic Flour

The Kirkland Signature Organic Unbleached All Purpose Flour is amazing, members say.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Baking ingredients. I make sandwich bread from scratch and with Costco’s organic flour it comes out to well less than a dollar per delicious loaf,” one shopper said. “I also make pizza dough from the Costco flour/yeast/salt/olive oil and throw in hemp seeds and chia seeds for some fiber, though I have to floss after any meal with those chia seeds,” another commented.

Kirkland Signature Reynolds Foodservice Foil

The Kirkland Signature Reynolds Foodservice Foil seemingly lasts forever. “My great grandparents bought aluminum foil there once, I expect my grandchildren to one day finish it,” one shopper said. “My uncle made custom kitchen cabinets, he designed a pull out shelf that was specific to the price Club / Costco plastic wrap box. He said about 20% of his customers asked for one,” another shared.

Food Court

Shoppers will never stop appreciating the value of the $5 rotisserie chicken and the food court fare. “Obviously, the rotisserie chicken and the food court. All conversations should start there. In college, I used to eat lunch there for like $3 a day lol,” one Redditor shared. “I buy a chicken every time I’m in the building, whether I think I need it or not,” another agreed. “We pick at it for a couple days and then it gets pulled, portioned and frozen. I don’t remember the last time I bought raw chicken to cook, even for a recipe/dish I’m making, I usually use pulled rotisserie chicken.”

Islay Scotch

Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand alcohol is tremendous value, shoppers rave. “Kirkland Islay Scotch is the best bang for buck peated scotch on the market imo. It’s $36 and on par with bottle price for price. Only carried in fall/winter. Honestly most all the Kirkland booze is great bang for buck,” one member shared.

Kirkland Signature Olive Oil

It doesn’t get better price-wise and value-wise than the Kirkland Signature Olive Oil. “Olive oil. Note: I live in CA,” one shopper said. “Samin Nosrat recommends their olive oil as the best value you can get!” another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Organic Non-Dairy Oat Beverage

Costco shoppers love the Kirkland Signature Organic Non-Dairy Oat Beverage.

“The Kirkland oat milk. Foams beautifully for coffee and is so much cheaper. The avocados. They’re not the cheapest, but every one is perfection,” one member said. “The best oat milk for the price,” another agreed.

Lee’s Cafe Latte Frozen Concentrate

The Lee’s Cafe Latte Frozen Concentrate is amazing value for coffee-lovers. “I mix 2 oz of concentrate with 6 oz of milk. I also typically only drink 1 coffee drink a day. It makes 48 drinks coming out to $.39 a drink if you don’t factor in the milk cost. Even if you factor in the milk it’s still under $.45 per drink,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Tail-On Shrimp

Costco members rave about the Kirkland Signature Farm-Raised Raw Tail-On Shrimp. “The frozen, raw farm raised tail-on shrimp. I make a lemony shrimp white bean stew that feeds a hungry family of four for less than going to McDonald’s and everyone feels like they are in a fancy restaurant,” one member shared. “I make that too. Amazing dish! I also do ground turkey instead of shrimp sometimes,” another agreed.