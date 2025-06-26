Summer is heating up and so are the deals at Costco on some of the must-have items of the summer. Whether you are hosting barbeques or pool parties, putting a picnic basket together for a day at the beach, or packing a camp lunch, there are lots of ways to save this season. Here are 11 Costco buys that shoppers say are the best bargains right now.

Heinz Simply Tomato Ketchup

It’s hot dog and hamburger season! Stock up Heinz Simply Tomato Ketchup while the savings are hot. Get a three-pack of 44 ounce bottles for $4 off through July 20 and have enough of the condiment for the summer.

Pepsi and Diet Pepsi

Now is the time to stock up on Pepsi products. Pepsi and Diet Pepsi are on major sales. The 36-pack of 12-oz cans is $3.50 off, but price and selections varies by location. While supplies last. Same-day delivery is available at an additional cost.

11 Costco Products That Shoppers Say Are Secretly Luxury

Calbee Harvest Snaps Green Pea Snacks

I like buying Calbee Harvest Snaps Green Pea Snacks because they are a healthier alternative to chips and my daughter is a fan. A 20-ounce bag of the healthier, crunchy, lightly salted, and gluten-free plant protein snack is $3 off until June 2, so I am stocking up now.

Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice

A fan favorite with Costco shoppers for year, Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice is an easy meal for busy nights. One box has six bags of chicken fried rice that can be cooked in the microwave for three minutes. According to our reviewer it looks “just like homemade fried rice should look” with “chunks of chicken and a variety of colorful vegetables” along with brown rice. And, it is “so easy” to make that her kids (ages 9 and 11) “could make this independently whenever they wanted.” And, it’s sale for $3.80 off.

Starbucks K-Cups

If you are in desperate need of a K-Cups replenish, now is the time to restock. All varieties of Starbucks K-Cups, including Starbucks Pike Place Medium Roast K-Cup, 72-count, are on sale. Take $8 off from June to July.

7 Costco Products That Are ‘Secret Steals’ According to Members

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier

Make sure to stay hydrated on hot days. Sometimes, drinking water alone isn’t enough and you need electrolytesl for hydration. Costco shoppers love this online-only 30-count set of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier, Passion Fruit, which comes neatly packaged in a resealable bag. Normally $29.99, they are $8 off, bringing the price down to $21.99, including shipping and handling. And, they are even less in stores.

Celsisus Sparkling Vibe Variety Pack

Need a boost of refreshing caffeine? I love Celsius energy drinks, especially before a workout. I was so excited to find the Celsius Sparkling Vibe Variety Pack is now at Costco, and guess what? It’s on sale for $6 off, and comes with all the retro, fruity energy drink flavors I like: six cans each of Tropical Vibe, Peach Vibe, Retro Vibe.

Kirkland Signature 400 Thread Count Sheets

Indulge yourself in a new set of crisp bed sheets this summer. Kirkland Signature bedding is a favorite among shoppers, who claim it makes their beds feel like a 5-star hotel. “I splurged on the Kirkland Signature sheets, and I’m never going back. Softest sheets I’ve ever owned,” says u/BirdMom420. “The Kirkland Signature sheets. I sleep better, honestly,” agrees u/dumplingenthusiast. Also, the Kirkland Signature Cooling Pillows are another great bed splurge. “I’ve recommended them to so many people,” said u/lifehaxer. Take $10 off through July 20.

Noosa Yoghurt Variety Pack

Looking to improve your gut health? Noosa Yoghurt Variety Pack, comes with four 12 oz containers each of the brand’s most popular flavors, Blueberry, Strawberry Rhubarb, and Lemon. The probiotic-packed pack is currently $3.30 off.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Bounty Advanced Paper Towels

Bounty Advanced Paper Towels are my go-to over the Kirkland Signature option. They are currently having a major sale until July 20. The 2-ply, 103-sheet rolls are super absorbent and a great deal compared to other stores, with $5.60 off the 12-pack. Stock up now.

Lamb Chops

Not sure what to grill for dinner? Australian Lamb Loin Chops are a sensational deal at the moment. Save $4 per package at your local warehouse, everywhere but Alaska, Puerto Rico, and Hawaii.