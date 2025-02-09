Costco is Now Selling "Their Best Cookie Yet" in the Bakery

Every season, Costco changes things up a little bit, introducing new items all around the store. One of the departments where seasonal items get a lot of attention? The Costco bakery. While they have their year-round staples, other cult favorites come and go. And this season is no exception. This week, Costco influencers noticed a new cookie flavor on the shelves, and people are already going wild about them. Here is everything you need to know about the Double Chocolate Cookies, the latest bakery drop and the other best sweet treats.

Double Chocolate Cookies Are a Hit

"NEW Double Chocolate Cookies at Costco! These rich chocolate cookies include chocolate chips…they taste SO GOOD!" Costco Buys captioned a video showcasing the pack of cookies. "Get 24 for $10.99, they added. "Rich chocolate made with chocolate chips and powdered sugar…YUM," they added in the video.

Shoppers Are Going Wild Over Them

Commenters confirmed that the cookies are as good as they look, with many sharing their own experiences. "Bought these today. They didn't have the powdered sugar. They are soo good! Maybe their best cookie yet," wrote one enthusiastic shopper, indicating that even without the powdered sugar, the cookies still deliver on flavor. "Delish!!!" added another, keeping their praise short but sweet. The consensus is clear—these cookies are quickly becoming a fan favorite among Costco's bakery offerings.

The Double Chocolate Chunk Is Also a Hit

This latest cookie isn't to be confused with another Costco favorite. The Double Chocolate Chunk is so popular that entire Reddit feeds are devoted to "literally the perfect cookie," gushes one. "Warm chocolate chip cookies are my favorite food (and anybody who says they aren't one of the best foods on the planet is wrong and has broken taste buds), and this one rates pretty high up on the ratings for sure," writes another.

They Also Have Valentine's Day Themed Cookies Right Now

Costco recently added some limited-edition Valentine's Day cookies to the bakery shelves. "Butter Sugar cookies with heart shaped sprinkles! I spotted these today in the Costco bakery!" wrote Laura Jayne Lamb of Costco Hot Finds, describing them as "so soft and delicious."

Another added: "Oh i neeeed😍."

And, New Round Almond Croissants

Another recently hit in the bakery? While Costco croissants are legendary they tweaked the traditional almond croissant and even changed the shape, and fans are going wild. "Calling all my croissant 🥐 lovers, @costco just dropped a new Almond Croissant Pastry that captures all the best parts of an almond croissant in a unique, circular shape!" she captained the clip. "A box of 6 costs $11.99 but keep in mind these are pretty large pastries!"

Costco Carrot Cake Is Likely Coming Soon

And, in a few months, they will likely carry their famous Costco carrot cake, which is generally available around Easter. "Their carrot cake is amazing. The apricot filling is delicious and it's a true cream cheese frosting, not some whipped light/fluffy cream cheese," writes one.