11 Best Costco Items From This Month’s Coupon Book

The July-August Costco coupon book just dropped and members have access to some very impressive deals to round out the summer. From protein shakes and snacks to dishwasher pods and treats, cult baby items and supplements, this month’s deals are packed with must-have items for shoppers to stock up on. If you’re planning a trip to Costco soon and need to get started on a list, we’ve got you covered. Here are 11 of the best items from the July-August Instant Savings coupon book.

Orgain Organic Protein Powder

Costco shoppers can get $8 off the Orgain Organic Protein and Superfoods Plant Based Protein Powder this month. “This is a great way for a vegan to get in protein. I had a quarter cup organic soy milk to the Orgain & I have a cookie dough treat. Sometimes I add dark chocolate peanut butter bits to it,” one shopper said.

Frito Lay Classic Mix

The Frito Lay Classic Mix Variety Pack (54 count) is $5 off this month. Each box contains 12 Cheetos Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks, 4 Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream Flavored Potato Chips, 4 Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips, 7 Fritos Original Corn Chips, 8 Lay’s Classic Potato Chips, 7 Doritos Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips, and 12 Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips. “Love these for a quick snack and for portion control,” one shopper said.

Nutella & GO!

Costco shoppers can get $5 off the Nutella & GO! Hazelnut and Cocoa Spread With Breadsticks this month. “Great quick snack! Grab n go with no mess! Love the sale price!” one shopper said. “We bought these Nutella snacks for my grandson to take to school. They don’t get smashed in his backpack and it never never gets old,” another shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sunny D, Tangy Original

Sunny D Tangy Original flavor is $5 off this month at Costco, and shoppers love the convenient size and price. “These were perfect to bring to our child at the college dorm. Plenty to share and fit into the mini fridges,” one said.

Premier Protein Shakes

The Premier Protein Shakes in chocolate, vanilla, caramel contain an impressive 30g of protein and are $6 off at Costco this month. “Love the flavor. I drink in my coffee or straight out of the fridge. Gets me started every morning,” one shopper said. “Best of all protein drinks I’ve tried. Will be trying other flavors soon,” another shared.

Perfect Bar Refrigerated Organic Protein Bar

Costco has the Perfect Bar Refrigerated Organic Protein Bars variety pack for $6 off this month. “I love these so much but the trick is to take them out of the fridge an hour or so before consuming, let them come to room temp, otherwise they’re hard and crumbly. Packaging states they last a few days out of the fridge but I find the max is about 24 hours before texture deteriorates. A bit finicky but for a bar with no weird ingredients I’m okay with that,” one Redditor said.

Gatorade

Gatorade Thirst Quencher variety pack is $3.50 off this month. “This is an excellent value for Gatorade, the best we found although somewhat limited on flavor availability. A great way to rehydrate your body and provide much needed electrolytes,” one shopper said.

Orgain Creatine

Costco has the Orgain Creatine on sale for $5 off this month. “This is a very good product in the fact that it dissolves really well in hot or cold beverages,” one Costco member said. “Also, I drink my coffee black and don’t like anything in it. I decided to try this in my morning coffee since it said unflavored and it didn’t disappoint. No changes to the flavor of my coffee. I’m satisfied and would recommend this product.”

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Kirkland Signature Baby Wipes

A box of the fan-favorite Kirkland Signature Baby Wipes is $4 off this month. “These are the best baby wipes!” one Costco shopper said. “I use them in my car and have them in every bathroom. The Kirkland and Cottonelle flushable wipes don’t compare. Apparently, the reason they’re flushable is because they tear apart as you pull them out of the container, rendering them absolutely useless! The Kirkland Signature non-flushables are soft, strong, fragrance free, and stand up to pretty much anything I use them for. Sometimes flushables aren’t the way to go…this is one of them!”

Cascade Complete

Costco has the highly rated Cascade Complete Dishwasher Detergent ActionPacs for $4.80 off. “I have used Cascade for 30 years – long before pods! I like the combination of ingredients and rarely have anything come out less than sparkling,” one happy shopper said.

Catalina Crunch Cinnamon Toast Cereal

The Catalina Crunch Cinnamon Toast Cereal is on sale for $3.90 off this month. “This is better than the chocolate flavor,” one shopper said. “It’s still a stevia/monkfruit sweetener but it’s not nearly as cloying or weirdly sweetbitter as some other high protein cereals. I eat this almost daily and if you’re watching your blood sugar or protein intake, I highly recommend it.”