The Costco Instant Savings Coupon Book Member-Only In-Warehouse & Online Savings is basically the bible of deals for Costco shoppers. A new batch of unbelievable deals is dropped each month, usually for a limited time of just under a month. During this time, you can get everything from household essentials and food to mattresses and big-screen television sets, for next-level discounts. Eat This, Not That! got a sneak peek at the latest coupon book, with deals running from July 30 to August 24. Here are the 21 (not just 11!) best Costco items on sale starting July 30.

Premier Protein Shakes: $6 Off

If you are trying to amp up your protein intake, Premier Protein is an easy way to get a meal’s worth of protein while enjoying a sweet treat. The 18-pack of Premier Protein 30g Protein Shakes in every flavor – chocolate, vanilla, strawberries & cream, and café latte – are $6 off.

Nutella & GO!: $5 Off

One of my daughter’s friends brought Nutella & GO! to school once, and she begged me to buy them, but I was shocked at the price. Luckily, at Costco, they are a lot less expensive. The 16-pack of hazelnut and chocolate treats, with breadsticks for dipping, is much than in other stores, and this month it will be an additional $5 off. “I got this 16 pack thinking I was stocking up and it would last a while since my kids LOVE this product. WRONG! I have 3 little kids, within 48 hours they ate the entire box! I helped. Very yummy. Perfect snack to take with you,” one writes.

Huggies Diapers: $8 to $10 Off

There is no way around it: Diapers are expensive. Costco is a great place to shop for the essentials, offering deep discounts. Currently, Huggies Diapers in all sizes are marked down. Save $8 to $10 per box, depending on size.

Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean Extra Cordless Stick Vacuum: $140 Off

On the market for a new vacuum? Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean Extra Cordless Stick Vacuum is $140 off. “This thing is insane. The green light technology that shows the dust particles is unbelievable. Turn off all the lights and do it early morning or at night for total darkness and you will be amazed at all the dust on your floors that this thing picks up. It also does really well on carpets. I haven’t used all the attachments yet. I just got it yesterday but I am very impressed by this thing. I might be returning my plug in Miele that I also got from Costco. I love how you can take it apart and use it for cleaning a variety of things, not just floors,” one shopper writes.

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic K-Cup Pods: $6 Off

Shoppers swear by Kirkland Signature coffee – even the K-Cup Pods. While other purveyors aren’t Keurig K-Cup branded, Costco’s in-house brand is. And all the varieties are $6 off, $33.99 a box. “Better, smoother flavor than Pike Place Roast from Starbucks, and obviously way more pods for less money. Heckuva deal!” writes a reviewer. “I decided to give this a try instead of my usual Caribou or Paul Newman and I was pleasantly surprised. Coffee has a very nice taste and is smooth. Will be buying more,” adds another.

Duracell Batteries: $2 Off

Costco is the only place I buy batteries. While shoppers often slam Kirkland Signature batteries, many maintain that the warehouse offers the best deal on Duracell. Many types, including AA and AAA, are $2 off through August. So restock your supply.

Tide + Downey HE Detergent: $4 Off

I also buy all my laundry supplies at Costco, gravitating toward what is currently on sale. This month Tide + Downey HE Liquid Detergent,100 loads, is the winner, at $4 off.

Perfect Bar Refrigerated Organic Protein Bar: $6 Off

Perfect Bars are the only protein bars I eat and are a great grab-and-go protein source. They must be refrigerated because they are made with the freshest ingredients. They are way cheaper at the warehouse than anywhere else. The variety pack, which comes with six peanut butter and six chocolate chip refrigerated protein bars, is always in my cart. This month I will definitely be picking up a few boxes, as they will be $6 off.

Frito Lay Classic Mix: $5 Off

This Frito Lay Classic Mix, 1 oz, Variety Pack, has 54 bags of the most popular chips. The big box includes 12 Cheetos, 4 Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream, 4 Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips, 7 Fritos Original Corn Chips, 8 Lay’s Classic Potato Chips, 7 Doritos Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips, and 12 Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips, and is currently $5 off.

Downey Unstoppables Fresh Laundry Scent Beads: $4 Off

I just started adding Downey Unstoppables Fresh Laundry Scent Beads to my wash, and my clothes have never smelled so good. The fragrance-infused laundry beads offer a little simple luxury to your load. There is no better time to try them; they are $4 off.

Welch’s Fruit Snacks: $3.80 Off

My kids are obsessed with Welch’s Fruit Snacks, and the 90-count box is now $3.80 off. “In my opinion, these are the best fruit snacks out there and have been my favorites for some time. Yes, still tons of sugar like in most fruit snacks, but at least the first ingredient here is fruit, believe it or not. Also, though I’m not sure the body can actually absorb all the vitamins in there, it’s still nice that they’re there, even if we only get some of them. I know Annie’s and other reputable brands also make fruit snacks with ingredient lists that include actual fruit, but I like these a lot and think they are better,” writes a shopper.

Sealy Posturepedic Plus Prosser Hills: $170 Off

If you are on the market for a new mattress, head to Costco. The Sealy Posturepedic Plus Prosser Hills is on sale, $629.99 after $170 off for a Queen. “Finally, a mattress worth bragging about! We got the tight top firm king mattress and it was just delivered today. So far, I’m loving its firmness (it’s firm without feeling the coils and a bit soft on the top. I don’t sink curling my shoulder to the front like I was doing with my previous 2 year old foam mattress. My back is straight and aligned, amazing support. I wish I bought this a long time ago,” one shopper writes.

Hotel Signature 800: $200 Off

Costo is famous for its high-quality, low-cost bedding. The Hotel Signature 800 threadcount sheets are currently $20 off all sizes. “These are the best sheets I’ve ever had by far!” writes one shopper. “We bought two sets of these sheets years ago and they are the ones we always use. Costco finally had them again and we just received them, washed them, and put them in our bed. They are so luxurious!”

Reynolds Wrap Aluminum Foil: $5.50 Off

According to Costco shoppers, Reynolds Wrap Aluminum Foil, the “finest of aluminium foil,” recently got a price improvement. The 2-pack of the 12″ x 83.33 yard option is now $5.50 off. “Hundreds of uses. Great for cooking, baking, making hats to deflect spy signals and alien wave lengths, and to wrap the cell phone for those even more paranoid,” one shopper states. “Is there really any other brand? I guess a shopper can find some other aluminum foil but, why. Reynolds wrap has been in my kitchen from childhood to middle age. It is sturdy, easily to use, and a value of its price point,” adds another.

Ziploc Seal Top Freezer Bag: $2.80 Off

I only buy Ziploc bags at Costco. The gallon bags have gotten cheaper, $2.80 off 136 bags. The variety pack is $2.90 off. One shopper maintains it is the “best freezer bag and the best price!” they write. “I cook large amounts of soups, stews, chili and beans and many other dishes to freeze for later when I may not feel like cooking. I put 1 or 2 portions in these strong bags then zip them shut while pushing the air out of the bag. I then mark the content and date on the outside and store them flat in the freezer. I have never once had a leak or failure with these bags. They keep food fresher for much longer than other bags. I will only use these bags from Costco as they also have the best price for the best bag.. I use a huge quantity every year so it pays to get them there. A+++ on Ziplock and Costco!”

Pure Organic Layered Fruit Bars: $4 Off

Pure Organic Layered Fruit Bars are one of my favorite snacks. Made from real fruit, they are healthier than fruit roll-ups and taste way better. Right now, take $4 off a box of 28.

Bobo’s PB&J Oat Snacks: $5 Off

My whole family is obsessed with Bobo’s PB&J Oat Snacks. I used to buy them at Costco, until I found the variety pack, with 20 packages of grape and strawberry sandwiches, at Costco for way less. It is currently $5 off.

Chosen Foods Avocado Oil and Spray: $4.20 Off

I am a big fan of Chosen Foods avocado oil products. My pantry is always stocked with a huge bottle of Chosen Foods Avocado Oil and the Avocado Oil Spray, the best cooking oil spray I have found to cook everything from stir fry to eggs. Now is the time to buy at $4.20 off.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue: $6 Off

Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue is on sale just in time for your monthly TP stock-up. Get 30 rolls of the 213-sheet tissue, both clog-safe and septic-safe, for $6 off in-warehouse and online.

Victoria White Linen Marinara: $4 off

Victoria’s White Linen sauce is Costco’s wildly popular gourmet pasta sauce. If you haven’t tried it, at $4 off the two-pack, now is the time. “Victoria white linen sauce at Costco!” wrote u/hannahbananahs. “Former chef here who will still use a jarred sauce on occasion. In the USA, I used to swear by Victoria brand Marinara. It’s simple and great on its own and very easy to use as a base to make an Arrabbiata or something else,” another wrote.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Chunks: $4.50 Off

According to nutrition experts, Just Bare is one of the healthiest chicken nuggets you can buy. The nuggets, $4.50 off, are made with chicken breast only and are actual chunks of meat. They contain no antibiotics, hormones, steroids, artificial ingredients, or preservatives.