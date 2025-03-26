6 Best Costco Deals This Week Shoppers Shouldn't Miss

Costco has some truly impressive deals on right now, from grocery items to small kitchen appliances, allergy medications to frozen meals. Members are rushing to snap up these deals, raving about not just the prices but the quality and value of products on sale right now. These deals are available in stores and online until the end of the month, so you'd better hurry up if you want to take advantage of this week's bargains before they disappear. Here are 6 Costco deals happening right now you don't want to miss.

Ninja Professional Blender with Auto IQ

The Ninja Professional Blender with Auto IQ is on sale right now for $49.99, down from $69.99. "The Ninja blender is more like a food processor," one shopper said. "It will blend up shakes and semi-soft items just fine but anything that is fibrous will be pulpy. Blenders like Vitamix are designed to pull the material down into the blades like a whirlpool, so everything gets, well, blended together very finely. But it's 4x more expensive so if you are not that picky then the Ninja is probably fine." Another added, "I mean, I almost exclusively use that ninja blender to make crushed ice for margaritas, daiquiris, etc – so that's all I can attest to…it's great!"

UNREAL Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis

The UNREAL Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis are on sale for $9.69, down from $12.99, and customers are thrilled to get healthy treats that actually taste amazing. "Unreal bars are yum! Edit: also they are dairy free and gluten free," one Costco member said. "They had samples a few weeks ago and I had to stop myself from going back for a second," another confirmed.

Allergy Medications

Costco is selling several allergy medications at a discount right now, like the Xyzal Allergy 24 Hour Antihistamine for $30.99, down from $39.99. "Both of my allergy meds and just in time. Bless them," one Redditor said. "You can get a 365 pill bottle of Kirkland 'Zyrtec' for (Aller-Tec") for like $15. Not sure what the options are at Sam's but I highly recommend the AllerTec," another recommended.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

FITCRUNCH Protein Bars

The FITCRUNCH Protein Bars are currently on sale at Costco for $16.99, down from $22.99. "6 off fitcrunch is a good deal, those are really yummy," one shopper said. "They are very good! I get the mint chocolate chip though (not a pb fan of anything). They seem to alternate sale dates between the 2 flavors," another commented.

Yasso Cookies 'n Cream Greek Yogurt Bars

Yasso Cookies 'n Cream Greek Yogurt Bars are $4 off right now. "OMG they're going to have Yasso bars again!" one excited member said. "I really enjoy them. My favorite flavors are the coffee and the cookie dough, which sadly have never been stocked, usually it's only mint chocolate chip. Haven't tried cookies and cream but excited to see Costco branching out in the flavors they carry," another added.

Rana Beef & Short Rib Lasagna

The Rana Beef & Short Rib Lasagna is currently $5 off at Costco, a great deal to take advantage of, members say. "Do buy the lasagna – $5 off should make that a great deal which could feed 1 person for multiple days," one shopper said. "It's a staple in our house, great emergency dinner meal," another confirmed.