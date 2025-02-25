Costco Shoppers Say This Is 'The Best Frozen Pizza You Can Buy'

Frozen pizza is a divisive topic for many people, especially for pizza purists. After all, how can anything beat a top-notch pie fresh out of a professional pizza oven? Unfortunately, not everyone lives near a pizza place they love or even one that makes their favorite type. And, even if they do, the convenience of pulling a frozen pizza out of the freezer and tossing it in the oven can come in handy on a random movie night. Costco prides itself on carrying some of the best frozen pizzas on the market, and according to shoppers, there is one in particular that trumps the rest.

Motor City Pizza Co.

If you like Detroit-style pizza, Motor City Pizza Co. is the only frozen pizza brand you should consider per Costco shoppers and pizza connoisseurs. "The texture is immaculate," writes one shopper, with many shoppers praising the thick crust option. "The double pepperoni is the best frozen pizza I've ever had," says another. "I love them. Not only do they taste great but they always cook the same each time," a third chimes in. The biggest complaint amongst shoppers? They wish Costco offered more variety with toppings.

Kirkland Cauliflower Crust Pizza

As someone who tries to keep gluten to a minimum, I am a sucker for an excellent cauliflower crust pizza. I used to only get Milton's, which Costco also carries. However, I was hooked once I tried the Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza. Loaded with toppings like gooey cheese, pepperoni, sausage, and roasted veggies, it's better than any pizza I've had at the local spots around me. Remember that "cauliflower crust" does not imply "healthy" or make this a great option if you are trying to lose weight. One serving (one-quarter of the pizza) is 310 calories and eight grams of saturated fat – 40 percent of your recommended daily intake – and I can easily eat an entire pizza in a sitting.

Screamin' Sicilian

If you are a fan of stuffed-crust pizza, Costco shoppers are wild over Screamin' Sicilian, with some maintaining that it "is better" than Motor City. Another maintains it holds "the #1 spot for frozen pizzas at Costco." "Why is no one talking about the most important part of Screamin' Sicilian pizzas? The moustache on the (regular) boxes is perforated so you can take it out and it has two little things at the top that you put into your nostrils so you can wear it like a real moustache," one writes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Heggies Pizza

A favorite among Midwestern shoppers, Heggies – which comes loaded with four meats (Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Style Bacon & Bacon) and two cheeses (Cheddar & Mozzarella), in an all-cheese option, and even a breakfast pizza, is another solid option, according to pizza fans. "Heggies is the best," writes one. Another maintains "They pile on so much cheese and toppings on their pie that my convection oven blew some off and started a grease fire."

Roncadin Pizza

If you prefer a more traditional style pizza, Roncadin is a high-quality option available at Costco, per shoppers. "The crust is the best I've ever had from a frozen pizza," writes a fan. "1,000 better than that Detroit pizza," another adds.

Giordano's Frozen Pizza

Giordano's, available online only, was another honorable mention by Costco shoppers. While "Pricey for frozen pizza," the Chicago-style pizza, which hails from the Windy City's restaurant, the pizza is legit, per fans. "If they were a similar price Giordano's would be an easy win," writes one.