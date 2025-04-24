11 Costco Items Shoppers Say Are the Best-Kept Secrets

Costco fans are famously vocal about their favorite store items – and will let you know if they can't find their preferred products on the shelves. Since the store's Kirkland Signature brand is often great (and cheap!) it makes sense that those products, from meat to liquor and everything in between are often lauded as the best.

But what about the non-Kirkland products that shoppers just can't get enough of? Sometimes you'll make a new discovery while shopping at the warehouse and it'll become an instant classic. Other times, you'll be delighted to find that grocery store favorite at Costco but at a much cheaper price. Either way, you win!

We've rounded up some of the top buys at Costco that aren't Kirkland so you can add them to your cart the next time you're in store.

Heavenly Hunks Organic Oatmeal Dark Chocolate Cookies

SERVING SIZE : 28 g

CALORIES : 110

FAT : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

SODIUM : 40 mg

CARBS : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 9 g)

PROTEIN : 1 g

Gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and made with real ingredients, these square little cookies – aka "hunks" have their devoted fans. "Heavenly Hunks oatmeal chocolate chip. These things are so good no swear they taste like you're eating cookie dough," said one fan on Reddit. Their 22oz Organic heavenly hunks, Organic 20oz E&C's Heavenly Hunks Drizzles, and Organic Oatmeal Dark Chocolate Minis are available exclusively at Costco.

Bibigo Mini Wontons, Chicken & Cilantro

SERVING SIZE : 4

CALORIES : 50

FAT : 1 g (Saturated Fat: n/a)

SODIUM : 160 mg

CARBS : 9 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

PROTEIN : 3 g

These fully cooked wontons heat up in just 5 minutes and contain chicken and cilantro in a delicate wrapper. "Bibigo frozen mini chicken and cilantro wontons are a staple," wrote a Redditor. Toss them in a salad or soup, or serve them as an appetizer.

"I put those wontons into the Shin ramen soup when I make it," chimed in another Redditor. "I also throw in some frozen shrimp. Cooks in 2 mins and really amps up the packaged ramen."

20 Best Costco Products Under $5 Right Now

Siete Tortillas

SERVING SIZE : 2

CALORIES : 190

FAT : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 1g)

SODIUM : 220 mg

CARBS : 20 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

PROTEIN : 6 g

When the Mexican-American Garza family went grain-free, these amazing tortillas were born. Siete tortillas are a Costco best seller and were recently touted on Reddit. Made of almond flour, you can simply warm them on each side for a few seconds for a wrap that can hold as many ingredients as you can imagine. They come 20 to a package and can be refrigerated or frozen so you always have some on hand.

Waterloo Sparkling Water

nutritional info n/a

This 24-count variety pack is a fan favorite and was mentioned on Reddit as a must-buy item if you're into seltzer. This pack gives you 8 cans of lemon-lime, 8 cans of raspberry nectarine and 8 cans of blackberry lemonade. It's a zero-calorie, naturally-flavored healthy alternative to soda that tastes good too.

Dave's Killer Bread Organic 21 Whole Grain

SERVING SIZE : 45g

CALORIES : 110

FAT : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0g)

SODIUM : 170 mg

CARBS : 22 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g)

PROTEIN : 6 g

Fans of Dave's Killer Bread are devoted, and the main reason they love buying this item at Costco is the price. For about $10, you can get this 2-pack, which is way cheaper than you'll find at your local grocery store. "Even with the price hikes it's still been significantly cheaper from Costco than other stores I've gone to," wrote one fan on Reddit.

8 Most Surprising Items I Found at Costco This Week

Chomps Original Beef Sticks

SERVING SIZE : 1 stick

CALORIES : 100

FAT : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

SODIUM : 380 mg

CARBS : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

PROTEIN : 20 g

This low-calorie, high protein snack is a favorite among Costco shoppers. "Chomps are my personal favorite, I'm not huge on their turkey sticks, they're just too dry for me. Their beef and venison sticks are both fantastic," wrote a fan on Reddit.

"my kids quite like Chomp…" wrote another commentor, which is definitely a high recommendation.

Jonny Pops

SERVING SIZE : 1 pop

CALORIES : 50

FAT : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 0 mg

CARBS : 14 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 13 g)

PROTEIN : 0 g

As seen on @costcohotfinds, these cool, rainbow colored ice pops are the hot item to have in your freezer for spring. "These are so good! My son eats a box a week by himself," commented one person.

"These are a staple in our house!! The neighbor kids know it too," wrote another person. These rainbow fruit snacks come 18 in a box.

Lay's Wavy Tzatziki

SERVING SIZE : 13 chips

CALORIES : 150

FAT : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

SODIUM : 140 mg

CARBS : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

PROTEIN : 2 g

Costco is a go-to stop for chips, but these Lay's inspired by the taste of Greece have fans rushing to their local warehouse in search of them. "they're REALLY good!" said @costcobuys on Instagram.

"Oh no, I can't buy them, I'll eat the whole bag before I even get home (and I live 3 miles from Costco!)," commented a fan.

"They are so GOOD!!!" wrote another person.

Don Lee Farms Crispy Shredded Chicken Tacos

SERVING SIZE : 121 g

CALORIES : 260

FAT : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

SODIUM : 510 mg

CARBS : 23 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

PROTEIN : 14 g

As seen on @costco these tacos are perfect to throw in the air fryer. Toss a box in the freezer and you'll have them on hand anytime a craving for a street-style taco hits. "Tried them with the sale and was impressed. Got several good meals out of these!" commented one fan. You'll get 8 twin packs in a box.

Fairlife Protein Shake, Chocolate

SERVING SIZE : 1 bottle

CALORIES : 150

FAT : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

SODIUM : 230 mg

CARBS : 4 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

PROTEIN : 30 g

This 18-pack of shakes is packed with protein. They are also low in sugar and tasty, which explains why shoppers love to stock up on them. A Costco fan on Reddit called them "Honestly the best Protein ever."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Great value. Product has good taste. The smaller bottle is handy too," wrote a reviewer on Costco.

Grillo's Pickles

SERVING SIZE : 1

CALORIES : 5

FAT : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 200 mg

CARBS : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

PROTEIN : 0 g

These fresh dill spears make a great accompaniment to any sandwich or to just munch on one (or two!) as a snack. "I recently was shopping hungry and grabbed a tub of pickles; Grillo's Pickles. I never in all my year could think that a pickle so perfect could exist. Biting into that cuke was the best thing that has happened this year alone," wrote one very zealous fan on Reddit. And while some complain that the package is leaky, they love the pickles (and the great price at Costco).