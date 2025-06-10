I Just Went to Costco and Found These 7 Must-Buys for June

Summer is unofficially here. My kids had their last day of school, and we quickly transitioned into summer vacation mode. This week, I made a Costco run and was delighted to find so many great summer-inspired food products, refreshing drinks, and a great Father’s Day gift idea. Here are seven must-buys for June that I picked up on my last Costco run.

WestEnd Cuisine Grilled Chicken Skewers

WestEnd Cuisine Grilled Chicken Skewers are always good. However, in the summer, I particularly gravitate toward the fully-cooked chicken option. The Mediterranean-style chicken skewers come in double packages of seven, with a total weight of 1.75 pounds. Each serving boasts 24 grams of protein. Sometimes I eat them up and serve them with veggies and rice. Others, I eat them cold on top of a salad.

Sunberry Farms Organic Guava and Manco Nectar

I am obsessed with Sunberry Farms Organic Guava and Mango Nectar. The tropical juices come in a large 128-ounce jug, and while delicious enough to drink on their own, they are my go-to ingredient for mocktails, fruit punch, and smoothies. I love hiding spinach in my kids’ smoothies, and the delicious fruity taste masks all the spinach I hide in there. You can also make popsicles with them.

Califia Farms Strawberry Creme Refresher

My daughter loves the Starbucks Pink Drink, but I don’t love paying for it. TikTok’s favorite lower-sugar #PinkDrink dupe, Califia Farms Strawberry Creme Refresher just arrived at Costco. The two-pack of 48-ounce bottles is such a steal. They are made with a blend of real strawberry juice and coconut cream and can be poured over ice or blended into mocktails or cocktails. If your location doesn’t have it, you can also get it at Albertsons, Kroger, or Target.

Bose QuietComfort SC Noise Cancelling Headphones

Bose QuietComfort SC Noise Cancelling Headphones are my favorite. They are honestly amazing at blocking out sound, whether you are on an airplane or sleeping next to someone who snores. Costco is currently selling them for just $219.99, after a $100 discount, which is a great deal. They come with a case, and each charge offers up to 24 hours of battery life. "Must buy for best of class audio. I love this product and enjoying my office communication with no back ground noise at all," writes one shopper. "I just returned from an overseas trip where I used these headphones on two long haul flights. The noise canceling is outstanding even being seated right by the engines and the battery life is amazing. I was able to use the cord to plug them into the in-flight entertainment system and the sound quality is excellent. There was a fussy baby that took a while to settle in and I couldn't hear him crying," another adds.

Bachan’s Japanese Barbecue Sauce

I just picked up a new bottle of Bachan’s Japanese Barbeque Sauce for all my summer grilling and cooking. I love marinating beef and chicken in this asian-inspired BBQ sauce. I also simmer pork in the slow cooker with it, and it makes the most delicious pulled pork meal. Entire Reddit feeds are devoted to it. “Quick and easy teriyaki salmon dinner using the bachans bbq sauce. It’s sweet and salty with gingery flavors, pairs super well with some Costco salmon!” one person wrote. “I use it like salad dressing or as a veggie dip pretty much every single day,” another added. Another offered a pro-tip: “Mix it w/ mayo for a thicker creamy dipping sauce,” they suggested.

Boneless Pork Loin Vacuum Package

Meat has been getting expensive lately. Luckily, Boneless Pork Loin Vacuum Package is conveniently on sale this week. I found it for $5 off in the meat department. I will use some of the pork loin to make pulled pork with Bachan’s, and the remainder, I will grill for dinner one night.

Island Way 48oz Variety 12-Pack

Every time I visit the club, especially during the summer months, I pick up the TikTok viral Island Way sorbets. The sorbet is delicious, and each serving is presented in a unique, natural fruit shell that makes it super kitschy for tropical-themed parties. The 48oz Variety 12-Pack with three of each flavor – Heavenly Coconut, Red Berry, Ruby Grapefruit, Passionate Mango, and Zesty Pomegranate – is $4.50 off for the next week, so stock up now for the rest of summer.