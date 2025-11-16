7 Costco Grocery Finds Shoppers Say Taste “Better Than Name Brand”

Costco members know shopping at the warehouse chain can save them a lot of money, without sacrificing quality. The Kirkland Signature private label in particular is a big hit with customers who want the standards of the big name labels but at prices that cannot be beat, especially when those products are a clear dupe of the more well-known items. Here are seven Costco groceries shoppers say are better than the name brand option.

Kirkland Signature Imported Pesto

The Kirkland Signature Imported Pesto gets major points for being higher in quality and value than the name brand options. “I am from Italy and not even there you can consistently get pesto that good. Recipe purists can find tiny details that are not good, but the reality is that it is the best commercial pesto you can buy outside Italy,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars

The Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars are better than Haagen Dazs, some members say. “Kirkland’s ‘chocolate’ has better structural integrity than HD ones. Whenever I eat the HD bars I have to use a plate to avoid losing chunks of chocolate on the floor,” one shopper commented.

Kirkland Signature Caramel S’mores Clusters

The Kirkland Signature Caramel S’mores Clusters are a must-have item. “I bought like 5 bags of Fannie May’s before discovering the Kirkland brand. Will never go back!!” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Imported French Brie

The Kirkland Kirkland Signature Imported French Brie is sublime, shoppers rave. “Got Publix brand Brie recently and was amazed at how bland and subpar it was compared to Costco,” one customer said. “I got a grocery store chain’s Brie once too and was so underwhelmed. Can’t say I was surprised,” another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream

The Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream gives McDonald’s a run for its money, customers say. “I bought some and it tastes just like McDonald’s ice cream. Been making homemade ding-dong McFlurry’s for a month!” one member said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Chicken Breast

The canned Kirkland Signature Chicken Breast is excellent quality and value, customers say.

“The cans of chicken breast meat. I’ve been using those for years. My wife bought the Swanson brand yesterday, and I swear it was the exact same stuff,” one shopper noted.

Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Raisins

The Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Raisins are just as good if not better than Raisenets, shoppers say. “I can only buy them rarely because the jar lasts about a week and there are just two of us in this household!” one raved.