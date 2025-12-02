11 Costco Black Friday Deals Still Available This Week

These 11 Costco Black Friday deals are still live, but only for a little longer.

Thanksgiving is over and leftovers should be gone by now, but Costco‘s Black Friday deals are still going for a limited time only. Shoppers who were worried they missed out on some major savings still have time to snap up items like fan-favorite appliances and other gems before prices return to normal. So what should members grab while supplies last? Here are 11 of the best Costco Black Friday deals still available in stores right now.

Philips Baristina Dual Bean Automatic Espresso Machine

Costco shoppers can get $130 off the Philips Baristina Dual Bean Automatic Espresso Machine with Grinder, $319.99 down from $449.99. “The consistency and quality of each cup is impeccable. I am not an espresso purist and like to put a spoon of hot chocolate mix into my cup before making the espresso. Yum! And you know there is a reason for all those yummy flavored aerosol whip creams at the grocery store – perfect toppings for your fresh espresso!” one member said.

The Fruit Company Grand 12-Box Tower

The Fruit Company Grand 12-Box Tower is $99.99 down from $159.99. “Wonderful holiday gift,” one shopper said. “This tower was purchased and delivered to friends out of state. They were having family over for a visit and they raved about how good the tower is. Would definitely buy again.”

T-fal Tri-Ply 13-piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Costco shoppers can get $70 off the T-fal Tri-Ply 13-piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set, which is $169.99 down from $239.99. “I used the entire set to prepare the Thanksgiving dinner, and I love the cookware. It cleaned up nicely. This was my first time using it, but so far, it’s been great. Sale price of $170 is an awesome value,” one member said.

The Happy Holidays Tower of Sweets

The Happy Holidays Tower of Sweets is $29.99 down from $39.99. “Wow this is impressive. Beautifully packaged and high quality. Everything loved it,” one shopper said. Others say the tower makes a perfect holiday gift.

Godiva Goldmark Assorted Chocolate Gift Box

The Godiva Goldmark Assorted Chocolate Gift Box is on sale for $69.99 down from $99.99. “This 4-pack purchase allowed me to treat my children’s families and myself over the holidays! Pretty special to get such a deal on Godiva candies; I appreciate it!” one member shared in the reviews.

Vanity Fair Entertain White Paper Napkins

The Vanity Fair Entertain White Paper Napkins ($10.49 down from $13.99) are a must-have at this time of year. “So many paper dinner napkins feel like tissue paper and dissolve in your hands. Not Vanity Fair Entertain dinner napkins. They feel like cloth and look great on your table,” one member said.

Starbucks Dark French Roast

The Starbucks Dark French Roast K-Cup, 72-count is $37.99 down from $47.99. “Delicious. We like dark roast and this is the best,” one happy shopper shared in the reviews.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Newman’s Own Organics Coffee Special Blend

Costco shoppers can get the Newman’s Own Organics Coffee Special Blend K-Cup Pod, 80-count for $35.99 down from $43.99. “We are not great fans of pod coffee, but enjoy the ease of it for an occasional cup. Given coffee beans tend to be a highly chemically treated crop, having an organic option makes a lot of sense to us. The taste is good, not great, seeming about a medium roast. Lastly, Newman’s Own supports nonprofit work,” one member said.

Chefman Electric Warming Tray

The Chefman Electric Warming Tray with Adjustable Temperature Control is still $39.99 down from $49.99. “I needed extra space to stage my side dishes and keep them warm. This worked perfectly! Easy to use,” one shopper said.

Cuisinart Burr Grind & Brew Automatic Coffee Maker

Costco shoppers can snap up a Cuisinart Burr Grind & Brew 12 Cup Automatic Coffee Maker for $119.99 down from $159.99. “Replaced an older model and this new one is much improved. Love the way you can keep a half of a pound of beans stored in the top. My only thought was it might be difficult for someone buying this for the first time to understand the directions,” one shopper said.

T-fal Clipso 8-quart Stainless Steel Stovetop Pressure Cooker

The T-fal Clipso 8-quart Stainless Steel Stovetop Pressure Cooker is $99.99 for Black Friday. “I absolutely loved how fast and efficient this pressure cooker is! It cooks soups and stews in just 15 minutes instead of the usual 1.5 hours. The stainless steel build feels durable and high-quality, and the locking system is easy and safe to use. It makes cooking effortless and saves so much time — perfect for busy days,” one happy Costco shopper shared.