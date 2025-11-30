7 Costco Buys Up to 59% Cheaper Than Regular Stores

Costco shoppers like myself know they are saving money by buying in bulk, but have you ever wondered if the membership is really worth it? Are certain products really that much cheaper at Costco compared to a regular grocery store? After doing some number crunching on staple grocery items, I can say the answer is a resounding “yes”. The savings turn out to be so significant they more than make up for the membership fee, especially for specific everyday must-have products. Here are seven Costco buys up to 59% cheaper than other stores.

Kirkland Signature Olive Oil

Kirkland Signature Olive Oil is $19.89 for 3L compared to Bertolli Extra Light Tasting Olive Oil which is $48.90 for 3L. That makes the Kirkland Signature 59% cheaper, plus the Costco brand is raved about by customers.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bounty Advanced Paper Towels

Bounty Advanced Paper Towels are $28.49 for 12 rolls at Costco, vs $44.99 for the same at Walmart. That makes the Costco option 37% cheaper for shoppers, which is nothing to sneeze at, especially this time of year when there’s so much cooking and cleaning happening.

Starbucks Pike Place Medium Roast K-Cup

Starbucks Pike Place Medium Roast K-Cup, 72-count is $37.99 at Costco, vs $51.04 at Walmart. This means if you buy your coffee from Costco you get it 25.6% cheaper than the competition. Considering how fast those k-cups disappear, that’s a significant deal.

Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter

Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter is $13.59 at Costco for four 8 oz blocks, vs $4.84 for one 8 oz block at Walmart. That makes Costco’s butter 30% cheaper per block than the regular store option. “Butter is not butter once you’ve tried Kerrygold. Taste and texture are really something,” one shopper said.

OREO Chocolate Sandwich Cookies

Costco has a 30-pack of OREO Chocolate Sandwich Cookies for $15.99 vs $37.94 at the regular store. This makes the Costco option a cool 58% cheaper. “The packs are great for grab and go desserts,” one Costco member said.

Pirates Booty Aged White Cheddar Puffs

Costco shoppers can get the Pirates Booty Aged White Cheddar Puffs 40-pack for $15.99 compared to $23.50 at Walmart. This makes the Costco option 32% cheaper. “This is great for kids parties, sports snacks, on-the-go bites for the kids, and easy grab able snacks for the kids. I’ve even been known to have a bag from time to time,” one shopper said.

Huggies Plus Diapers Sizes 3 – 7

A box of Huggies Plus Diapers Sizes 3 is $39.99 for 204 right now at Costco, vs $67.99 for the same at Walmart. This makes buying Huggies at Costco 41% cheaper, which is huge when you think about how fast babies go through diapers. That right there is worth the cost of membership alone.