Costco is a great place to shop for everyday items, including produce, cheap rotisserie chicken, paper products, and drinks. However, it is also an excellent resource for finding the finer things in life, including giant diamond engagement rings and even cars, for less than the competition. This month, there is no shortage of “wow” factor when it comes to luxury goods at your local store and online. Here are 7 Costco buys that shoppers say feel luxurious.

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker

There is something about ice nuggets that upgrades every drink. The GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker makes 38 lbs of ice nuggets at a time and is the perfect “treat yo self” item. Currently, it is $120 off, bringing the price down to $449.99. “I have been eyeing one of these for over 5 years and could never justify paying $600+ for a countertop ice maker. My sister has one and loves it and I’ve read many many reviews about how great they are,” one reviewer says. “After a few weeks of use I can say it was a fantastic decision to get this. An enormous upgrade from my two little ice trays I’ve been using for 6 years. This machine kicks out perfect ice and helps keep the party going with plenty of ice for several drinks with the ability to kick out new ice very fast.”

La Mer

I am always shocked to see La Mer, one of the most luxurious skincare products on the market, at Costco for a significantly lower price. The brand’s trademark cream is a fantastic Treasure Hunt deal this month. The 2-ounce jar costs $390 at Sephora, but Costco sells it for $278.99. A great add-on? La Mer The Hydrating Infused Emulsion, for $209.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Coddle Aria Sectional

Everyone in my family is obsessed with the new Coddle Aria sectional, now on the Costco website for $1,250. This reasonably priced and attractive sofa is honestly genius. It is perfectly sized to sit several people, but has many next-level features. For one, there is lift-up storage under the chaise, so you stash all those items you don’t want people to see. You can also use it to store bedding and pillows because there is also a pull-out sleeper under the loveseat, which is perfect for guests. And power outlets with one USB-C and one USB outlet? Yes, please It is also super comfy, and I love the grey color that masks spills or stains, but if that doesn’t bother you, it also comes in beige. The price includes shipping, delivery, and setup, and it is less if you take advantage of Costco Direct’s “buy more, save more” savings.

Authentic Wagyu Surf & Turf Pack

Some Costco foods are so gourmet that you can only get them on the Costco website. This Authentic Wagyu Surf & Turf Pack comes with 2/17-20 Oz. Cold Water Lobster Tails and 2/14 Oz.Per Steak) Japanese A5 Wagyu Ribeye Steaks are the finest quality out there. The set is on sale this month for $269.99 after $70 off. “The food was of excellent quality, and the packaging was secure, keeping everything fresh and intact upon arrival,” a shopper writes.

Kimpton Surfomber Miami Beach Deal

If you aren’t booking travel via Costco, you are missing out on upgrades and saving lots of money. For example, currently they are offering a deal with Kimpton, including the Kimpton Surfcomber Miami South Beach. Book three nights or more via Costco Travel and enjoy complimentary ground transportation to and from the hotel, a waived daily resort fee, complimentary late checkout, a super competitive rate that qualifies for Costco Executive money back. You can also save big on cruises and other luxury packages worldwide.

Birkenstock Arizona Sandals

Every now and then, Costco gets in name-brand shoes and clothing items, selling them for significantly less than other stores. In the new arrivals section, I found Birkenstock Arizona sandals in white, dark brown, and black, for just $84.99 – a steal considering they are usually around $135.

Augustinus Bader The Eye Cream Set

I was shocked to see Augustinus Bader skin and body care products at Costco. Celebrities favor this luxury line, and it rarely goes on sale. The Eye Cream Set is $225 on the AB website, but at Costco, it is just $169.99

Le Creuset 166-piece Ultimate Cookware Set

In what might be one of the most luxurious sets ever sold at Costco, the Le Creuset 166-piece Ultimate Cookware Set is specifically for those who appreciate the finer things in life. The exclusive set in blue or red includes 166 pieces of the brand’s Cast Iron, Stoneware, Stainless Steel, Silicone, Wine tools, accessories, and much more. It has so much stuff that it ships in eight boxes on a pallet.