Costco Takes on Chipotle With New Burrito Bowl Kit

After a long, busy day, the thought of cooking a meal isn't always the most enticing activity. That's when opting for a prepared meal becomes an especially appealing option.

Costco is home to plenty of these quick and easy dishes and recently rolled out a new one that is sure to pique the interest of Chipotle fans: the Chipotle Chicken Bowl. Spotted at a price of $4.99 per pound, this meal includes grilled seasoned chicken, cilantro lime rice, shredded cheese, salsa, guacamole, and lime wedges. The item is priced at around $17 or $18.

11 Major Changes You'll See At Costco In 2024

After Costco-focused Instagram account @costcobuys announced the addition of this meal in the warehouse's deli department, shoppers were quick to offer their opinions about the prepared meal. The recent Instagram post has since racked up more than 200 comments, with multiple Instagram users sharing positive reviews about the item.

"Tried this and it was SO good! Fed 5 of us so definitely worth it," one commenter wrote.

"It's yummy and I thought worth the price. Came down to $4 per person," another one added.

For reference, one chicken burrito bowl with similar add-ins at a New Jersey-based Chipotle location costs $12.15.

10 Best New Costco Items You Can Score Right Now

Despite the enthusiasm surrounding the release of this new meal, not everyone has expressed excitement about it. While some Instagram users in the comments section pointed out the item's lengthy ingredient list, others weren't sold on the price.

"17.99 for something you can make at home so easily-for a lot cheaper-I don't think so!" one person commented.

"Don't they sell whole chickens for $5? What's costing $13 here? Rice and shredded cheese?" another one questioned.

The Best New Grocery Products of 2024

The Chipotle Chicken Bowl isn't the only recent addition to Costco's prepared meal section. The warehouse club also recently introduced its new Udon Stir Fry Kit. Priced at $4.99 per pound, this prepared meal includes sous vide chicken, udon noodles, miso sesame dressing, Japanese barbecue sauce, a vegetable blend, roasted peanuts, and fresh lime wedges.

Also new to Costco's deli department is the Tuscan Chicken Wrap. Available for $6.99 per pound, each package includes four wraps. These feature a yellow tortilla filled with rotisserie chicken, baby spinach, bell peppers, black olives, red pepper pesto, and a sun-dried tomato spread.