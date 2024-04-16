10 Best New Costco Items You Can Score Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Between the $4.99 rotisserie chicken and the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, there are certain Costco items you're guaranteed to encounter during a trip to the warehouse club. There are also likely to be several products you have yet to stumble upon, as the warehouse club regularly adds new and interesting items to its shelves.

Despite carrying less inventory than what you'd find at most supermarkets, the retailer's product selection is carefully curated. According to the company's website, the products are chosen "based on quality, price, brand, and features, [so] the company can offer the the best value to members."

If you're looking for a new addition to your usual shopping list, the warehouse club has a wide range of intriguing finds. Whether you're searching for a sweet treat, a prepared meal, or a kitchen appliance, there's something at the warehouse club for you. Here are just 10 of the best new items you can score at Costco right now. Keep in mind that product availability may vary depending on your warehouse.

Kirkland Signature Sweet Heat Snack Mix

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Cup):

Calories : 160

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 3 g

Things at Costco recently got swicy—sweet and spicy, that is. This new snack mix brings the two flavor profiles together with several different bites, including seasoned and barbecue-flavored cracker-coated almonds, seasoned cashews, honey-roasted sesame sticks, seasoned honey-glazed pecans, and corn nuggets.

The new snack has garnered numerous rave reviews from shoppers, with one giving it a score of 11 out of 10. "There isn't a single element in this that I skip. The coated almonds and sweet pecans are the real stars though," the customer wrote on Reddit.

Udon Noodle Salad

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Tray):

Calories : 500

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 940 mg

Carbs : 64 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 11 g

Costco's deli section is stocked with various easy, ready-to-heat meal options, one being the new udon noodle salad. This is complete with udon noodles, shredded cabbage slaw, peanuts, miso dressing, and lime wedges. On social media, shoppers have been sharing how they enjoy the new prepared meal.

"It was great! We blanched the noodles, cooled them and mixed it all together with some protein (shrimp and tofu) and it was fantastic," one Reddit user said.

"Heated the noodles in a covered sauce pan for about 5 mins with a little water. Removed from heat and added the sauce just to warm it. Served it with the veggies and a little Thai hot sauce," another one wrote.

Social Kitchens Sweet & Spicy Shrimp

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 390

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 860 mg

Carbs : 49 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 22 g)

Protein : 9 g

These frozen crispy shrimp come with a sweet and spicy sauce made with pickled chilies and vinegar. Pop the shrimp in the oven or air fryer, heat the sauce, and enjoy! This product was initially spotted at the end of 2023 and has kept people talking ever since.

"NO. DO NOT BUY THIS ITEM!! It will not last in your house. Literally gone the same night each time we bought it. Had to stop because eating it the way we were was really cramping the budget. So good!!" one superfan shared.

Hamwoomful Fried Tofu & Vegetable Kimbap

Nutrition information unavailable.

If you're unable to find the viral frozen kimbap at Trader Joe's, there's a similar new product now available at Costco. Hamwoomful's Fried Tofu & Vegetable Kimbap contains six packages of kimbap, the Korean dish that consists of rice wrapped in seaweed and filled with various toppings. As with the Trader Joe's release, sightings of this Costco item has had shoppers buzzing.

"Honestly, they both taste very similar and have pretty much the same ingredients," one Instagram user wrote in a recent product review, noting that the Costco product is more tightly wrapped, preventing ingredients from falling out.

Chocolate Honeycomb Ice Cream Sandwiches

Nutrition information unavailable.

If you're a Biscoff fan, you might want to head over to Costco. The warehouse club recently rolled out chocolate honeycomb ice cream sandwiches, which contain caramel ice cream with sugar bits and Speculoos biscuits. As depicted on the package, the top part of the sandwich features ice cream coated in chocolate, while the bottom portion consists of two Speculoos biscuits sandwiching a layer of ice cream.

"These taste incredible! […]Be warned, these are dangerously delicious!" Costco fan account @costcobuys wrote on Instagram. "They're great, [I] highly recommend," another shopper commented.

Fresh Cravings Honey Jalapeño Hummus

Nutrition : (Per 2 tablespoons):

Calories : 70

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 2 g

Perhaps you've seen this hummus in another grocery store. Now, Costco shoppers in Texas can purchase this sweet and spicy dip at the warehouse club. As noted on the product's website, this product "is the perfect combination of sweet and savory all in one dip, packed full of sweet honey flavor and a slight kick of jalapeño!"

Shoppers can snag a two-pound container of this hummus, which has its fair share of fans.

"My husband brought a tub home and I almost ate the whole thing! It's so delicious! " one Instagram user commented on a post from @costcohotfinds.

"Best stuff ever!!! I've been getting at a local grocery store for months, happy to see Costco has it now! Yay," another one said.

Hot Honey Bacon Wrapped Chicken Bites

Nutrition information unavailable.

When you need a quick appetizer, it doesn't get easier than heating up something frozen. And these Hot Honey Bacon Wrapped Chicken Bites are a winner for many Costco shoppers. Each box contains 18 bites of bacon-wrapped chicken, which is marinated with honey and chili sauce.

"Cooked in the air fryer for just under 10 mins and they came out perfect," one fan raved. "Super good, I ate the whole box in 2 days," another one added.

Vitamix Venturist Pro

If you're on the hunt for a new blender, this Costco-exclusive item has several enticing features. In addition to boasting 10 different speeds, the new kitchen appliance includes a digital timer to prevent you from over- or under-processing your recipes. Additionally, the blender's motor base recognizes your container sizes and adjusts the program settings and blend times accordingly.

As a bonus, this Costco item is now $319.99, thanks to an $80 discount being offered until May 5.

Dash 17-Piece All-One-One Egg Cooker

Searching for another cooking gadget? The Dash 17-Piece All-in-One Egg Cooker can help you prepare the breakfast staple in a variety of ways: hard-boiled, soft-boiled, poached, and scrambled. This product features a thermal sensor designed to prevent overcooking, while the double decker tiers can be used to steam other foods like vegetables. Plus, each egg cooker comes with a piping bag for deviled eggs, as well as a deviled egg recipe book.

"I absolutely love mine. I use it all the time. Stops automatically so I don't have to worry about watching the stove," one commenter wrote on a TikTok posted by @costcoexperts.

Chocolate Soft Serve Ice Cream

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 570

Fat : 28 g (Saturated Fat: 18 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 67 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 59 g)

Protein : 10 g

Goodbye strawberry, hello chocolate. Last month, Costco shoppers spotted the addition of chocolate ice cream at the warehouse's food court. The retailer previously offered chocolate fro-yo until 2018, when it cut the frozen treat from the menu. Now, shoppers can enjoy a cup of plain chocolate ice cream, swirl it with vanilla ice cream, or add a chocolate or strawberry topping for 50 extra cents.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

However, as previously mentioned, this new flavor comes with the removal of the food court's strawberry ice cream, which has disappointed strawberry fans. At the same time, it's also excited chocolate lovers.

"I prefer chocolate over strawberry ice cream any day so I'm very happy about this!" one fan wrote on a recent Instagram post. "I'm glad they finally brought the chocolate ice cream back!!!" another one said.