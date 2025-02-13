This Costco Bakery Favorite Just Shot Up in Price

Costco shoppers are up in arms about a price hike on one of the most sought-after items in the bakery section—the Kirkland Butter Croissants. "Croissants are a dollar up :(," one sad customer shared on Reddit, with a photo of the new $6.99 price sign. This isn't the first time the croissants have gone up in price—shoppers were mourning a price hike 3 years ago when they went up to $5.99. "It finally happened to my Costco. Croissants went from 4.99 to 5.99," a customer shared at the time. The fan-favorite 12-count croissants have long been a customer obsession, with shoppers calling them "legit and dangerous" because of how delicious and versatile they are. Here's what others are saying about the dollar increase.

20% Price Hike

Shoppers recognize the croissants are still a good price, despite the price hike. "It's only a dollar, but that is still a 20% increase which has been typical at Costco lately," one member shared. "It could soften the blow if the price rises would be more gradual. On the other hand, Panera's croissants are $2.99 each, and they are probably fresher and better, but that is six times more expensive. I have found the only way to buy 12 croissants is to put 5 in a freezer bag and freeze them, 5 in a freezer bag in the refrigerator, and 2 get eaten first. The toaster oven is a very effective way to warm them up."

Croissant Versatility

The croissants are not only a great bargain (or were, depending on who you talk to) but are versatile. "I buy the croissants and a rotisserie chicken, eat some of the chicken that night, then turn the rest into chicken salad the next day," one shopper said. "I would have to get these every week for teenage son. He would motor through them 2-3 at a time as a snack. Now I only have to stock up when he comes home from college," another shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Over 50? 7 Costco Foods You Need in Your Kitchen Right Now

Freezing Croissants

More than one member also recommended freezing the croissants and enjoying at leisure. "If you have freezer space, you can buy a box of (LOTS!) of frozen croissants at the Costco bakery (just ask someone behind the counter) and bake them off as needed. I forget how many in a box for $69, but it's a lot. More than 200. It's a big savings, and they're always fresh. But again, you need freezer space," one shopper suggested.

More Price Hikes

Costco members noticed the croissants are just the latest in a line of products to go up in price. "The Kirkland bottled waters went from 2.99 up to 3.99, too," one shared. "Muffins went up from $8 to $9 too :(," another added. "Bagels went up from $5.99 to $7.99. Still a good price, but that doesn't stop me from pouting about it," another customer shared.

Still a Great Deal

It remains to be seen if the dollar price increase impacts croissant sales. "Worth it even at double the price, compared to other stores they taste way better and cheaper," one member said. "If this is just general sadness over inflation, I get it. But as it pertains to Costco, I'm somewhat relieved when I see prices going up, because the alternative is they stop selling those items or just reduce overall quality—and they seem to have taken those options a lot more over the years (insert the 9,000th rant about food court and bakery)," another philosophical Redditor said.