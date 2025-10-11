 Skip to content

Costco Just Brought Back “My Favorite Cookies in the World”

Costco shoppers are thrilled the classic Danish butter cookies are finally back.
In a world that changes so quickly, a few things can immediately bring you back to a time and place. One is food, which tends to spark serious nostalgia for some people. From your favorite restaurant meal as a kid, a scoop of a certain ice cream, your family recipe for meatloaf, or a specific holiday dish, you can be transported back in time with the sight, smell, and taste alone. Costco shoppers are going wild over a product the warehouse has brought back, which might conjure up memories from childhood.

The second I saw that Costco was selling a giant blue tin of Danish cookies, I felt like I was nine. Kelsen Danish Butter Cookies are officially in the warehouse, and shoppers are losing their minds.

In case you aren’t familiar with the rich, crunchy, and delicious cookies, it’s not just the sweet treat that makes shoppers buy them year after year. The large tin they come in is perfect for organizing. “Now I need to buy sewing supplies to fill it… [5 lbs of Danish Cookies],” the OG poster wrote, sharing a photo of the cookies. “Very excited about 5 pounds of these for $20.”

There was so much nostalgia in the comment section. “Omg are these back at Costco? I know this is weird but these are my favorite cookies in the world. Me and my grandma used to eat them together all the time before she passed,” one person shared. “These are my favorite too! It’s a lot of nostalgia but man I love eating them throughout the Christmas season,” agreed another.

Commenters had a lot to say. “Grams….is that you?” one joked. “I’ve bought this tin!! The sewing supplies are nested under the second layer of cookies,” another commented.

One commenter adds a “pro tip”: “These are supposed to be like five different types of butter cookies, but if you do a blind taste test, you might be able to tell one of them apart from the rest as they all blend together. I think one has a slight coconut flavor and one has a little vanilla flavor, but I think all five of them are the exact same base,” they said.

Beware: They are addictive. “The tin is cursed, holding me powerless, as the cookies dance like sprites along beams of light into my mouth. Tears steam down my cheeks as I lay there helpless, force fed confections by a spell I could never have resisted: Large grains of sugar and butter,” one person pontificated.

