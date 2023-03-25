Costco Shoppers Are Obsessed With a "Dangerous" Sweet & Salty Treat

Costco's massively decadent Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie has been stealing all the attention–and hearts–of the warehouse club's devoted members lately. But if you can manage to pull your eyes away from the Costco bakery section for a few seconds, you should know there is another treat that is becoming something of a sensation among shoppers.

In a recent post on Reddit, a Costco customer shared a picture of an empty container of Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels, saying the sizable 36-ounce tub had only lasted a week in their household.

"Friendly reminder not to let the devil that is Sanders Caramels into your home. My husband and I went to Costco a week ago, ate the last one today," the shopper captioned the photo.

The post has since racked up more than 300 comments from other members, many of whom also seized the opportunity to rave about the sweet and salty treat. One such member warned that the treats were "dangerous" to have outside of large gatherings. Several members also poked fun at the fact that the container of chocolates even lasted a week in the poster's home.

"A week. That's adorable. Only I eat them in my house and it didn't last 3 days lol," the member commented.

"You should be proud that it lasted a week. Some of us can kill it over the weekend," another replied.

Some Costco fans have even sworn off the treats completely, simply because they fear they'll be overcome by the temptation.

"I keep looking at those when I go to Costco but never buy them…I think I'd be addicted!" one commented.

But for those willing to take the risk, members shared some helpful tips on how to elevate their Sanders chocolates to even higher levels. For example, any candy lover knows that some confections are even better when they're cold, and customers attest that this is also the case for the Sanders treats.

"Did you know you can freeze them? It's a great tip to slightly chill some of them as you scoff down the 12th one in under an hour after getting back from Costco," a shopper commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Another Reddit user suggested saving the salt and chocolate crumbs at the bottom of the container to sprinkle over ice cream, a tip that other Costco fans regarded as a stroke of genius.

For those who want to try the chocolates but lack a Costco membership, not all hope is lost. Sanders sells these and a variety of other treats, including milk chocolate options, on its website.