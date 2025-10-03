11 Costco Deals With Eye-Popping Discounts This Month

Costco has some fantastic deals on right now for shoppers looking to stock up on everything from quality chicken soup to highly-rated garbage bags. The warehouse chain is marking down several fan-favorite items, including variety packs of candy for Halloween, energy drinks, popcorn, and much more. If you’re planning to either visit a warehouse soon or get online for your shopping, take advantage of these sales before they’re gone. Here are 11 of the best Costco deals you can get this month.

Campbell’s Simply Chicken Noodle Soup

It’s officially soup season, and Campbell’s Simply Chicken Noodle Soup is on sale for $9.99 (8 cans) down from $15.99. “19g Protein, and only 220 calories for the entire can? Yes please. It’s not seasoned heavily because it’s ‘Simply Chicken Noodle Soup’. This is perfect as-is with some freshly ground black pepper! A nice and simple soup,” one happy shopper said.

M&M’s, Snickers and More Variety Pack

Stock up for Halloween with the M&M’s, Snickers and more Chocolate Candy Bars Variety Pack which is on sale for $26.99 down from $33.99. “I always buy the large candy bars for the kids for Halloween and my house is a favorite on the Trick-or- Treat route in my town,” one shopper said.

Tide Pods with Ultra Oxi Laundry Detergent

Tide Pods with Ultra Oxi Laundry Detergent Pods are on sale for $24.59 down from $29.99. “Great cleaning power. Removes most stains without having to pretreat,” one shopper said. Other customers rave about the way the pods remove even the most stubborn grease and grime stains.

Philips 800 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine

Costco shoppers can snap up a fantastic deal on the Philips 800 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with Milk Frother, which is on sale for $299.99 down from $439.99. “We previously had an espresso machine where we had to pull our own shots. This is so much easier to just select a few buttons. It cleans itself too in between sessions. Wish we had bought this sooner!!” one member said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Alani Nu Energy Drink Variety Pack

The Alani Nu Energy Drink Variety Pack is on sale for $20.99 down from $26.99. “This is the absolute best variety pack. We first bought a box in the summer when it was named the summer pack and we were so upset to see it go. When it came back we made sure to buy 4 boxes!! So glad they’re being sold again!! Please never get rid of this,” one Costco shopper said.

Skinny Pop Popcorn

The fan-favorite Skinny Pop Popcorn is on sale for $12.99 down from $16.99. “The Skinny Pop at Costco is such a great value. We always buy more than we need at Costco so we never run out and know that we spent less for it,” one member shared.

Kirkland Signature Canned Chicken Breast

The Kirkland Signature Canned Chicken Breast is another versatile and popular item for Costco shoppers, and currently on sale for $13.99 down from $16.99. “The chicken is very tasty. We have used it in salads and sandwiches,” one fan said. “Just delicious! Not salty, no canned metal taste, subtle and mild. I have tried 3 different brands and Kirklands surpasses the others. If you are on a low calorie diet, this is a sure go to option,” another agreed.

Kirkland Signature 13-Gallon Scented Kitchen Trash Bags

Costco shoppers can get a 200-pack of Kirkland Signature Flex-Tech 13-Gallon Scented Kitchen Trash Bags on sale for $17.99 down from $19.99. “For not being “name brand” I find these Kirkland tray bags to work as well as the other popular and more expensive name brand trash bags,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Summit Roast K-Cup Pods

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Summit Roast K-Cup Pods are on sale for $36.99 down from $44.99 (for 120). “I used to purchase nothing but Peet’s brand, Major Dickason’s dark roast, K-Cups coffee for its rich, full-bodied taste, but I found that Kirkland’s Summit Roast brand K-Cups are very near, if not just as good as Peet’s brand!” one member raved. “At Costco’s price and quantity of K-Cups per box, you can’t go wrong!”

Snyder’s of Hanover Mini Pretzels are on sale for $10.99 down from $13.99. “Having these small bags on hand when i have a sales craving saves me every time. Plus each bag stays fresh and crunchy. Love them,” one shopper said.

Palmolive Ultra Strength Liquid Dish Soap

Palmolive Ultra Strength Liquid Dish Soap is on sale for $8.19 down from $10.69 right now. “This stuff is the best and is kind to the hands. Works well in a pinch for laundry,” one Costco member said.