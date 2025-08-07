6 Costco Deals Shoppers Say You Should Grab This Week

Costco has so many deals going on at once, it’s easy to lose track of what’s on sale. I’m right in the middle of planning my next trip to the warehouse chain and wanted to check what other shoppers are putting in their shopping carts this week. I have my own go-to list of items (baby wipes, Boulder Chips, Sous Vide Egg Bites and so on) but love getting inspired by my fellow Costco members, especially when there is a bargain to be found. So what are shoppers raving about this week? Here are six deals Costco shoppers say you should not skip this week.

Ground Beef Tube

Costco’s Fine Ground Beef Tubes (90% lean, 10% fat) are an incredible deal, shoppers say. “1st time ground beef tube buyer. I can’t believe the price,” one Redditor said, sharing an image of a gigantic tube of ground meat they paid $22.25 for. “Def got more than 4.55 lbs lol 😂I hope this happens again 🙏🏼 Not sure if the worker knew and hooked me up? Or if he didn’t notice, but I can’t complain.”

Mayorga Café Cubano Roast Coffee

The Mayorga Café Cubano Roast Coffee is on sale in certain locations. “To the person who commented on a premade Cold Brew review post to just buy whatever’s on sale and make your own, thank you!” one happy shopper said. “I finally did it, bought this Mayorga Cubano Roast on sale at my warehouse (Virginia) and made it in my french press. Damn if it isn’t so delicious and cheap as hell. My first ones turned out too watery (4 tbs for a 32-oz french press, about 22 hours) but when I upped it to 5 tbs it got so good.”

Old Spice Deodorant

One eagle-eyed shopper spotted a four-pack of Old Spice deodorant for just $9.97. “This might just be a local deal. Not sure. Looks like they’re getting rid of it. Spotted in Pleasant Prairie, WI. If your Costco has it on sale and you need some it’s not a bad price,” one shopper said. “I hope it’s not being discontinued because that is the only place I’ve found the 4 packs with that good of a price point,” another commented.

Season Sardine Fillets In 100% Olive Oil

Some shoppers have noticed an insane clearance sale on the Season Sardines (I will be looking out for this one!). “My favorite sardines will be gone for good. I bought them all at my Costco,” one member said, sharing a picture of a cart packed with sardines. “For anyone who hasn’t tried these. These are an extremely healthy source of protein and they are olive oil kept. I’ve never had sardines before and was extremely worried I wouldn’t like them, and was shocked to find they are basically tasting like a superior tuna. Not sure how else to describe it, taste and texture were amazing. Put it on some toasted sourdough with avocado. Super healthy snack,” another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Casa Maria Double Sided Mortar & Pestle

One savvy shopper spotted the Casa Maria 8.5″ Granite Stone Double Sided Mortar & Pestle on sale for $9.97. “Spotted @ Oceanside, NY location. I’ve been eyeing this and almost bought it at full price. Scooped today…..even though I only went to do a return,” the Costco member said. “That’s a great find, I got the mortar (missing the pestle) at Melville for $4.79. 🤣 I wish we did this deal instead,” another commented.

Ruta Maya Organic Whole Bean Coffee

The Ruta Maya Organic Medium Roast Whole Bean Coffee 5 lb is on sale and selling fast. “Purchased the Ruta Maya 100% Organic Arabica Coffee for $16 from Tustin, CA Costco, and I wish it was not a one off stock,” one shopper said. “Only had a few bags left, I was going to buy it a few weeks before but didn’t need it. This last trip I decided to just grab since there was only a few left. Tried it this a.m. and I wish it wasn’t a one-off sale from them, I really enjoyed it. Very smooth, good smell, great price for $16 and being organic.”