7 Costco Deals Shoppers Call a Total Jackpot This Week

Costco always offers great deals on everything from pantry staples and freezer finds to eggs and produce. However, there are always super hot deals on less conventional items. This week shoppers have discovered sensational steals, including a gorgeous houseplant for a fraction of the price of your local nursery, a bottle of luxury perfume three times less than Sephora, and name brand rain boots half off the department store price. Here are 7 Costco deals shoppers say feel like a total jackpot right now.

Fiddle Fig Leaf

One plant influencer shared about new Fiddle Fig Leaf plants, a steal at just $49.99 for a massive tree-like plant. “They’re BACK,” they wrote in a post, offering tips on how to keep them thriving. “TONS of light. Add a grow light if you don’t have a large unobstructed south facing window. DO NOT repot. At least wait a few months (it’ll be ok!) Only water when it’s completely dry. Use foliage pro fertilizer every time you water. That’s it! Clean the leaves occasionally to remove dust too.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hunter Boots

Lots of customers have been sharing about Hunter rain boots at the warehouse and online. “🤩@hunterboots spotted at @costco in three colors! Green, red and black for $79.99!! Which color are you grabbing? Let us know in the comments below! Tag or share with someone who needs these!! We are debating between the red and green! So cute!📍Found in northwest @costco clubs! Check your local store for price and availability!” Costco Deals shared. “$92 for the short original boots that go a bit higher- got a pair last night. Retail $150-160,” another added.

Grace and Stella Eye Masks

Sephora junkies are super psyched about a new find. “Grace and Stella Eye Masks! $13.99 #costco #costcodoesitagain,” shared Costco Does It Again. “Need these,” responded several followers.

Avocado Green Hybrid Mattress

Costco Does It Again shared about one of my favorite mattress brands arriving at the warehouse. “Ready to upgrade your sleep game? Now available online only from Costco.com is the 11” thick hybrid mattress from @avocado.green mattress! 🥑🛏️💤 With 8-inch innerspring coils, you’ll experience the ideal blend of melt-into softness and firm support. Featuring organic latex, wool, and cotton, the Avocado Green Mattress is a GOTS Certified product and a Certified B Corporation dedicated to transparency and sustainability; in other words, this mattress is great for both you and the planet! Order yours online today from Costco.com to experience your best sleep yet,” they wrote. The full-size is $1,199.

Shark PowerDetect Reveal Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum

Costco Hot Finds shared about a great deal on a cleaning gadget. “$90 off this @sharkhome PowerDetect Reveal Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum at Costco through 8/31! It even empties itself when you dock it! Perfect for pets + allergies,” they wrote.

Pirate Chicken Dog Toys

Costco is a great resource for pet toys. Right now, shoppers are freaking out over this new adorable trio. “Pirate Chicken Dog Toys at Costco! These fun dog toys have a squeaker, rope skeleton, and a spiky toy ball inside…how FUN! 🐶 Choose from 3 adorable options for $12.49 each! #costco #dogtoy,” writes Costco Buys.

Maison Margiela Replica When the Rain Stops

Costco Does It Again shared about Maison Margiela Replica When the Rain Stops, retailing for $52 at the warehouse, compared to $170 at Sephora. “The scent begins with a fresh, aquatic feel reminiscent of the last raindrops of spring, transitioning into a luminous Isparta rose and vibrant Pink pepper that evokes the warmth and energy of the returning sun. The base features the earthy depth of sustainably sourced Patchouli essence from Bali, mingling with ethically harvested Isparta rose petal essence, creating a harmonious and uplifting finish,” they wrote.