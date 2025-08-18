7 Costco Deals Too Good to Miss Right Now

If you’re planning a trip to Costco and want to stock up on some bargains, the warehouse chain has some very impressive deals on right now, for both Kirkland Signature and name brand products. These Costco bargains cover a variety of staple everyday items, some with a seasonal twist (there is no escaping pumpkin spice at this time of year, so if you love it, you’re in luck!). Here are seven Costco deals shoppers say are too good to miss right now.

Premier Protein Pumpkin Spice Shake

Premier 30g Protein PLUS Energy and Immune Support Shakes in Pumpkin Spice flavor is on sale for $30.99 down from $36.99. “I always considered Premier Protein to be the best protein drink ever, and the pumpkin spice feature did not disappoint. The same creamy, rich, satisfying flavor, plus the taste of Fall – not too sweet, not to spicy – just right. I just wish it was available all year!” one shopper said.

Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Spray

Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Spray is on sale for $17.79 down from $21.99. “Love this product and getting it at Costco saves me a lot on it,” one shopper said. “This product is healthy and easy. A quick spray of Avocado oil in a pan or on a piece of meat. I even use it to spray on my BBQ grill. Much healthier than the brand Pam,” another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Summit Roast Organic Coffee

Kirkland Signature Summit Roast Organic Coffee pods are on sale for $35.99 down from $41.99. “Amazing coffee, not too bold. Every bit is good as the more expensive donut shop brand. It is our go-to coffee of choice now,” one shopper said.

Spam 25% Less Sodium

25% Less Sodium Spam is on sale for $21.99 down from $27.99. “I love Spam. It’s so easy and fast as an addition to stir fry or with eggs for a quick breakfast. Living in the Santa Cruz mountains, we frequently lose power, so having a shelf stable meat option is imperative for long outages. This lower sodium option is just as delicious, but slightly better for you!” one Costco member said.

Happy Shrimp Chips

The fan-favorite Happy Shrimp Chips with Garlic and Butter are on sale for $19.99 down from $27.99. “I have purchased these before in smaller bags from a local Asian market. These bags were large and the price was much much cheaper,” one Costco member said. “I have served them during parties and took them to work and everyone thought they were good and better than chips. They really don’t taste ‘seafoody’: they have a light shrimp scampi taste.”

Ito En Oi Ocha Unsweetened Green Tea

The Ito En Oi Ocha Unsweetened Green Tea is on sale for $17.99 down from $21.99. “Our go-to tea. Amazingly smooth. No added sugar. Just the right level of bitterness. Just the right level of caffeine. Sad that our local warehouse doesn’t always carry it,” one Costco shopper said.

Genova Yellowfin Tuna

Costco has the Genova Yellowfin Tuna on sale for $14.69 down from $17.99. “The taste and quality of this tuna is top notch. The price can’t be beat!! Love Costco!!” one shopper said. “This tuna is mild and packed olive oil. No need to drain. You can put in a non- stick pan with garlic, lemon (zest& juice,) with artichoke hearts and sun-dried tomatoes – serve as you like pasta, rice, grill vege. So so good,” another commented.