7 Costco Desserts Flying Off Shelves Right Now, Shoppers Say

Costco is one of the best places to shop for desserts. No matter where you live, the warehouses are stocked with many delicious sweet treats, from trademark bakery goods from the Costco oven to freezer item finds, like delicious ice cream bars and exotic frozen cakes. The selection generally rotates seasonally, so you never know what you might find, unless you are like us, and do the research before you go. Here are 7 Costco desserts flying off shelves right now, according to customers.

Afters Ice Cream Cookie Monster Bars

Afters Ice Cream Cookie Monster Bars have developed a cult following, with shoppers and influencers going wild over them. “I finally got to try the Cookie Monster ice cream bars at Costco!” Costco Hot Finds recently posted. “I love afters, my tongue turning blue is also nostalgic for me,” commented one follower. “I want to try these so bad!!” added another.

Gourmet Zamarai Japanese Crepe Cake

An exotic find in the freezer section? Gourmet Zamarai Japanese Crepe Cake. “I defrost the crepe cake at room temperature for 1.5 hours and it was perfect!” Costco shopper Jules shared in a viral post, maintaining it is “really creamy” during her taste test. “omggg love a good crepe cake,” commented a follower. “So good,” added another.

Nestle Tollhouse Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Cookiewiches, or ice cream sandwiches, spark serious summer nostalgia. But you don’t have to go to an MLB game to experience the deliciousness. “Nestle Tollhouse Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches at Costco! Not only do these taste INCREDIBLE, but they also have no artificial flavors or colors! Get 12 sandwiches for just $11.99!” Costco Buys shared. “these are sooo good,” commented a follower.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mamba Beach Sticks

I am a sucker for candy, and these new Mamba Beach Sticks are a must try. “Available at Costco only for a limited time while supplies last! Only $9.89 for this huge bag of deliciousness! Mamba fruit chews are a delicious fruity treat with long-lasting fruit flavor!” Costco Deals recently shared. The bag comes with strawberry, banana, orange, and lemonade flavors. “My fav dye free candy,” a follower commented. Trust me, you won’t regret buying a bag.

Strawberries & Cream Cake

Is there anything better than strawberry desserts all summer long? Over in the bakery, the new Strawberries & Cream Cake is the must-buy item of the summer. “Mouth-watering white cake with a delicious strawberry filling and sweet whipped cream…IT’S SO GOOD!” Costco Buys recently shared about the $18.99 dessert. “I need this in my life,” commented one shopper. “So good!” added another.

Authentic Asia Mango on a Stick

If you love mango and dark chocolate, don’t sleep on this new dessert in the freezer section. Authentic Asia Mango on a Stick is a frozen mango dipped in dark chocolate, and Costco Hot Finds is a fan. “I love the brand, can’t wait to find it!!” one shopper commented. “Omg! This looks so good!” added another.

Kirkland Signature Chocolate Mousse Tuxedo Cake

Kirkland Signature Chocolate Mousse Tuxedo Cake – with white chocolate mousse and chunks of brownies – is another hot, newer item in the Costco bakery. “The tuxedo cake is fantastic. In fact when I get one, I usually put it in the freezer so it’s extra firm,” one person writes. “Chocolate lovers, meet your new obsession! Costco’s Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake is rich, creamy, and absolutely irresistible,” writes Costco Wonders.