12 Best Costco Easter Items to Buy Before They Sell Out

You can always count on Costco for fun seasonal items, but act fast—they'll often disappear before your next visit.

Easter comes early this year on March 31, and Costco started rolling out Easter treats right around Valentine's Day. The warehouse and Costco.com feature some cool picks for the kiddos from an abundance of candy to popular toys.

There will always be some last-minute holiday treats that appear, but if your eye is on something specific, grab it while you can. Don't forget: the actual warehouse will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Here are 13 fun and festive Easter picks to grab at Costco while you still can.

Easter Bunny Bucket of Sweets

Nutrition :

Easter Palmer Milk Chocolate Flavored Little Beauty (1 Piece)

Calories : 150

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 1 g

You'll have to head online if you are looking for a selection of pre-curated Easter baskets. This one for $39.99 is filled with a ton of sweet treats from sour watermelon gummies to Sonic freezer bars and caramel popcorn. It's all put together in an adorable green and white checkered basket with an orange bunny, perfect to reuse for any Easter egg hunt.

Cadbury Mini Eggs

Nutrition (9 pieces) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 22 g)

Protein : 2 g

This 42-ounce bag of Cadbury Mini Eggs, priced at $14.99 in the warehouse, is bound to make both adults and kids gleeful. Add them to cookies, put them in festive bowls for a fun kid snack or eat them right out of the bag—no judgement here.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dash Multi-Plate Mini Waffle Maker

This mini waffle maker is perfect for little hands and can be used across multiple holidays or just for fun. Change out the plates to make waffles in different shapes, including a bunny, a bee, a shamrock, a heart, and so much more. Add a little food coloring to make it extra special. Parents will love that it also comes with its own storage box. For $29.99 at the warehouse, this makes a great gift the whole family will love.

Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs

Nutrition (2 pieces) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 4 g

Reese's peanut butter cups go egg shaped every Easter and you can grab a 39.8-ounce bag of individually wrapped treats for $11.99 at the warehouse. It's perfect for lunchboxes, Easter egg hunts, or just to get in the Easter spirit.

Jelly Belly Gourmet Jelly Beans

Nutrition (27 pieces) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 0 g

Jelly beans have a rich history with Easter (it was said they were suggested to use for Easter eggs scattered with a few real eggs when there was an egg shortage in WWI). They look like mini eggs and are a sweet treat, perfect for the spring holiday. Costco has you covered with plenty of the Jelly Belly kind, a 64-ounce bag for $16.99 in the warehouse.

Welch's Fruit Snacks Egg Hunt Mix

Nutrition (1 pouch) :

Calories : 45

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 0 g

Fruit snacks are always a home run with kids and this Easter-themed mix is no exception. Featuring bunnies, chicks, eggs and flowers, these make the perfect item to stuff in plastic Easter eggs or give out to kids at any Easter festivities. A 160-count box is $16.99 at the warehouse.

Create a Face Cats and Dogs Book

Sometimes the sweet treats can feel like overload so if you're looking for something fun sans sugar, these create-a-face books are $9.99 and would be great for any basket. Kids can create the coolest cats and dogs with the hundreds of stickers provided. The book is $9.99 at the warehouse.

Jona Michelle Kids' Spring Dresses

If dressing up for Easter is part of your family traditions, let your kiddos sift through the frilly and sparkling spring dresses that Costco has on display right now. Given that they probably won't wear it more than a handful of times, you can't beat the warehouse price of $17.99.

Squishmallow 24-Inch Jumbo Plush Assortment

There's no stuffing these giant Squishmallows in an Easter basket. Even so, your kids won't be disappointed if you come home with this Easter present. A variety of the wildly popular 24-inch version of the stuffed pillows costs $28.99 at the warehouse. I also spotted a few smaller 20-inch Hello Kitty styles.

Loacker Spring Mini Cream Filled Wafers

Nutrition :

Vanilla (3 pieces)

Calories : 160

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 2 g

Spring is in the air with these mini cream-filled wafer cookies in lemon, vanilla, and raspberry yogurt. The pastel colors are perfect for Easter and so are the flavors. A bag of 80 costs $11.99 at the warehouse.

Bluey's Ultimate Mega Set

If you want to go big with presents this Easter, toddlers will go ga-ga for Bluey's fully furnished house which includes a pool, playground, and car. Bluey is living large. The 40-piece set has a foldable carrying case, too. It'll run you $54.99 at the warehouse, so it's definitely a splurge.

A'Cappella Easter Egg Hot Chocolate Bev Bombs

Nutrition (Per 1 piece Serving) :

Calories : 260

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 25 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 26 g)

Protein : 3 g

The end of March isn't guaranteed to be warm, so these hot cocoa bombs may actually be the perfect treat. An even dozen egg-shaped hot cocoa bombs are filled with mini marshmallows that release in the mug. It's a great way to warm up after a chilly Easter egg hunt. A 12-count box is $29.99 online.