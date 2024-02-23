The 14 Best Breads You Can Score at Costco Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

A sea of slices fills Costco. Like many things sold at the warehouse, bread comes in many forms and in very large quantities, so it's a use-it or freeze-it scenario.

You'll find staple selections in the bakery section, in the prepackaged bread aisle, on special end caps, and occasionally in the freezer section. The bread you'll find varies from warehouse to warehouse, like anything at Costco.

Here are 14 solid choices from fresh-from-the-bakery baguettes to solid sourdough to treat-yourself cinnamon streusel.

Kirkland Signature Country French Bread

Per Serving (2 oz) : 170 calories, 2 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 330 mg sodium, 31 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 6 g protein

According to passionate fans on Reddit, the country French bread is tops. It has uses aside from sandwiches and toast—like stuffing, garlic bread, and fondue. It freezes well if you can't quickly use both loaves, but in my house, we run through it quickly, using it daily for breakfast and school lunches. A two-pack runs $5.99 in the bakery section of the warehouse.

Dave's Killer Bread Organic Bread

Per Serving (1 slice) : 110 calories, 1.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 170 mg sodium, 22 g carbs (5 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 5 g protein

If you are a fan of Dave's Killer Bread, buying it at Costco is a near BOGO situation since most grocery stores sell a single loaf for upwards of $6, and at Costco, you get two 27-ounce loaves for $8.69. This high-protein bread is made with 21 whole grains and seeds. It's best to keep it in the fridge when using it (throw that second loaf in the freezer).6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Artisan Rolls

Per Serving (1 bun) : 270 calories, 2 g fat (0.4 g saturated fat), 670 mg sodium, 52 g carbs (2 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 9 g protein

These presliced rolls are similar to ciabatta rolls, great for sandwiches, and a personal favorite for a gourmet breakfast sandwich. You will want to devour these quickly as they go bad within a couple of days. You can grab 12 of them for $5.99 in the warehouse.

InnKeeper's Cinnamon Streusel Bread

Per Serving (1 slice) : 200 calories, 5 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 200 mg sodium, 36 g carbs (2 g fiber, 14 g sugar), 4 g protein

This not-overly-sweet cinnamon bread sans raisins is well-liked by those who can find it at their local Costco, although one Redditor says it's so dense that "the butter won't absorb." At close to $10 for two 28-ounce loaves, it is one of the pricier options but one that's had staying power at Costco over the years.

Turano Pane Turano Italian Bread

Per Serving (1 slice) : 130 calories , 0.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 300 mg sodium, 27 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 5 g protein

This is a solid Italian bread, although the slices are immense. You could cut one in half and use it for a single sandwich. It's a good bread for open-faced options like avocado toast or to cut up for bruschetta or crostini. A large, 32-ounce sliced loaf will run you $4.59 in the warehouse.

Goldberg's Kosher Challah Bread

Per Serving (1 oz) : 70 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 85 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (0 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 2 g protein

A dense egg bread often used for Shabbat and other Jewish holidays, challah can be hard to find. You're likelier to see it in a grocery store with a bakery. Costco has a pair of challah loaves in the packaged bread section that taste good and are sold for $7.99 at the warehouse. Challah toasts well and makes killer French toast.

King's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

Per Serving (28 g) : 90 calories, 2 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 80 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (0 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 3 g protein

Sure, you could find these King's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls at most grocery stores, but likely in smaller packs for more money. If you buy them at Costco, you'll get a twin pack of 32 rolls for $6.79. These rolls are great for making sandwiches for small hands, serving sliders, and making sandwiches for a crowd, like this Italian Grinder from @grubspot on TikTok.

Kirkland Signature Baguettes

Per Serving (56 g) : 150 calories, 0.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 310 mg sodium, 31 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 5 g protein

There's a time and a place for a delicious baguette—whether it's accompanying your cheese board or as a vehicle for butter. Regardless, Costco churns baguettes from its bakery daily, sealed in a two-pack for $5.99 at the warehouse.

Canyon Bakehouse Gluten Free Bread

Per Serving (1 slice) : 70 calories, 1.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 95 mg sodium, 13 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 1 g protein

It's not always easy to find gluten-free bread, and it is often more expensive than the average loaf. Costco has the Canyon Bakehouse gluten-free bread, which garners good feedback on Reddit for tasting like regular bread. I found this two-pack of 16-ounce loaves for $9.79 on an end cap close to the freezer and refrigerated sections.

La Boulangere Sliced Brioche

Winning the most expensive bread at Costco (at least for now), this two-pack of sliced brioche is $10.49. In my warehouse, it was next to the gluten-free bread and churros, on an end cap by the refrigerated section. Regardless of where you find yours, this Costco fan favorite brand also makes a frozen ham and cheese pocket and pains au chocolat. Turn it into French toast, make a decadent sandwich, or spread a fruity jam.

Stan's Sourdough

Nutrition information unavailable.

You may know the brand Stan's from its donuts, but don't discount its bread. One of the company partners is Rich Labriola, owner of Chicago-based Labriola Baking Company. Likely a regional offering, this sourdough bread from Stan's is a good one if you can find it. A 32-ounce loaf is $4.49 at the warehouse.

Kirkland Signature Roasted Garlic Parmesan Bread

Nutrition information unavailable.

This newer winter bakery item is filled with chunks of garlic, so get the breath mints ready. According to some Redditors, the hearty loaf is perfect for drizzling with olive oil. You can get a loaf of this dense bread for $7.99 in the warehouse.

Angelic Bakehouse Sprouted Whole Grain Bread

Per Serving (1 slice) : 90 calories, 1 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 170 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (3 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 5 g protein

Sprouted wheat breads tend to be popular amongst the health-conscious crowd, and this loaf packs 5 grams of protein per slice. This popular brand, which costs around $6.99 per loaf at a regular grocery store, is offered as a three-pack for $8.99 at Costco, an incredible deal. It is free of sesame and nuts and is kosher and vegan.

Thomas English Muffins Original Nooks and Crannies

Per Serving (1 muffin) : 150 calories, 1 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 240 mg sodium, 28 g carbs (1 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 5 g protein

These Thomas English muffins are a staple in the Costco bread department, and it's a wise purchase for English muffin fans. You'll get 18 English muffins (in two-packs of nine each) for $6.99 for brunch, breakfast sammies, mini pizzas, or whatever you can dream up. These hold up well in the fridge (and freezer), so don't worry about the large quantity.