13 Best Costco Deals You Can Score in March

The month of March brings several notable occasions: daylight saving, St. Patrick's Day, and the first day of spring. The new month also ushers in extra excitement for Costco shoppers because it marks the release of another collection of discounts.

Also catalogued in the warehouse's physical coupon book, these deals are available from Tuesday, March 5, through Sunday, March 31, and include both online and in-warehouse offerings. Looking to stock up on snacks? Searching for a quick and easy appetizer? There's guaranteed to be a discount that satisfies your needs.

As you prepare for your next trip to Costco, consider these 13 grocery deals. As with any Costco product, pricing can vary by location, and in-warehouse prices are typically cheaper than ordering online.

Nature Valley Oats 'N Honey Crunchy Granola Bars

Nutrition (2 Bars) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 3 g

Granola bars are often praised for their convenience factor, and Costco is helping shoppers stock up on these popular, portable snacks. Nature Valley's Oats 'N Honey Crunchy Granola Bars come down to $10.99 in-warehouse with a $5 markdown. Each box includes 49 pouches, with each containing two bars.

TruBar Plant-Based Protein Bars

Nutrition :

OH OH COOKIE DOUGH (1 Bar)

Calories : 190

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 12 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 12 g

If you're looking for something more protein-dense, TruBars just got a $6 discount. Made with plant-based ingredients like cassava flour and brown rice protein, these bars are gluten-, dairy-, and soy-free, as well as non-GMO and free of sugar alcohols. Plus, they come in a variety of flavors. Costco's 16-count box includes two options: Oh Oh Cookie Dough and Daydreaming about Donuts. Grab a box for $13.89 at the warehouse!

Dunkin' Donuts Medium Roast Original Blend Coffee

Attention, Dunkin' fans. The coffee giants's Original Blend Medium Roast Ground Coffee is now $6 off. Available for $16.49 in-warehouse, this 45-ounce container can brew up to 150 cups of coffee, so you'll be able to stock up on your morning coffee for months to come.

Chobani Nonfat Greek Yogurt

Nutrition :

STRAWBERRY ON THE BOTTOM (1 CUP)

Calories : 110

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 11 g

Chobani has a wide variety of yogurt flavors, and Costco shoppers can enjoy four of them—now for a discounted price. The brand's Nonfat Greek Yogurt variety pack is $5 off, which brings the total price to $10.99 at the warehouse—about 55 cents a cup.

Each 20-count box has four varieties that feature fruit on the bottom. These include peach, strawberry, blueberry, and black cherry. As highlighted on the box, this Greek yogurt has 11 grams of protein per serving and is gluten-free and non-GMO.

Mush Overnight Oats

Nutrition :

BLUEBERRY (1 CUP)

Calories : 200

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 5 g

What's an easier breakfast than overnight oats? Overnight oats that you don't even need to prepare. At Costco, you can snag an eight-count box of Mush's ready-to-eat overnight oats for $6.99 at the warehouse, thanks to a $3 discount. Each box includes two strawberry, three vanilla bean, and three blueberry overnight oat cups, all of which are dairy- and gluten-free.

Heavenly Hunks Organic Oatmeal Dark Chocolate

Nutrition (Per 1 Hunk) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 1 g

This sweet treat has repeatedly garnered rave reviews from shoppers. Organic, gluten-free, and vegan, Heavenly Hunks Organic Oatmeal Dark Chocolate Cookie Hunks are $3 off at Costco, coming down to $6.99 at the warehouse. Each 22-ounce bag contains 22 hunks.

Kellogg's Cracker Collection

Nutrition :

TOASTEDS BUTTERCRISP (5 Crackers)

Calories : 80

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : <1 g

Grab your favorite cheese and other charcuterie board essentials. Kellogg's Cracker Collection is now $4 off, which brings the total price to $8.89 at the warehouse. Complete with 13 cracker stacks, each box features four different varieties: Toasteds Buttercrisp, Club Original, Town House Original, and Toasteds Harvest Wheat.

Boursin Gournay Cheese

Nutrition :

GARLIC & FINE HERBS (2 tbsp)

Calories : 120

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Still on the hunt for some cheese to pair with your discounted crackers? Costco has a couple of discounted options. At the warehouse club, you can purchase a Boursin cheese variety pack featuring two packages of Garlic & Fine Herbs cheese and one package of Shallot & Chive. With a $3 markdown, the total price comes to $6.99.

Milton's Craft Bakers Thin & Crispy Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Nutrition (1/4 PIZZA) :

Calories : 230

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 570 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 12 g

This dietitian-approved, gluten-free pizza is now on sale at the warehouse for $10.49 after a $3.40 discount. Each package includes two pizzas made with a thin cauliflower crust topped with roasted zucchini, red, yellow, and green bell peppers, onions, and a three-cheese blend.

Sanders Sea Salt Caramel

Nutrition :

DARK CHOCOLATE (ABOUT 2 PIECES)

Calories : 180

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 370 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 2 g

"Dangerous" and "addictive" are just two ways shoppers have described this decadent treat. Thanks to a $3.30 discount, a two-count pack of Sanders Sea Salt Caramels is now on sale for $7.69 at the warehouse. Packaged in 36-ounce containers, this sweet and salty confection features kettle-cooked caramel covered in milk or dark chocolate and sprinkled with sea salt.

Kirkland Signature Panko Breaded Shrimp

Nutrition ( ABOUT 3 SHRIMP) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 11 g

Craving some crispy crustaceans? Kirkland Signature's Panko Breaded Shrimp can help you satisfy your hankering—and save you a few bucks. Each 2.5-box of this popular appetizer is $4 off, priced at $14.99 in the warehouse. The boxes contain 39 shrimp, which you can prepare in the oven or air fryer.

Ling Ling Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers

Nutrition (ABOUT 5 POTSTICKERS + 1 TBSP SAUCE) :

Calories : 290

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 1,030 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 12 g

If you're a fan of these popular potstickers, Costco has good news for you: they're currently $4 off. Marked down to $8.79 at the warehouse, each 4.2-pound bag is filled with chicken and vegetable potstickers, along with a savory dipping sauce. You can heat up these frozen dumplings a few different ways, including pan frying, boiling, microwaving, and steaming.

Thin Mint Bites

Nutrition ( ABOUT 9 PIECES) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 1 g

Girl Scout cookie season is in full swing, and Costco is selling a bite-sized version of a fan-favorite option: Thin Mints. Packaged in the cookie's signature vibrant green color, the Thin Mint Bites consist of a crispy center, followed by a layer of mint, and a dark chocolate coating. Each 20-ounce bag is now $3.60 off, which brings the price down to $8.39 when purchased at the warehouse.