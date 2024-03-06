Costco's Bakery Just Brought Back a 'Delicious' Dessert That's Perfect For Easter

As you begin to stock up on chocolate eggs and other springtime treats, Costco has another popular seasonal dessert for you to consider adding to your Easter basket: Mini Carrot Cakes.

This week, Costco shoppers spotted this item at the bakery in its usual six-count package for $9.99. These miniature cakes feature raisins, walnuts, and cream cheese icing topped with a carrot made out of frosting. "DELICIOUS Mini Carrot Cakes at Costco! These are one of my bakery favorites!" Costco fan account @costcobuys wrote in the caption of a recent Instagram post announcing the mini cakes' return to the warehouse.

Several social media users welcomed this news with excitement.

"Love these!!!" one Instagrammer wrote in the post's comments.

"These are [on] par with (or better than) Nothing Bundt Cakes in my option, at a fraction of the price. I always grab these when I see them," another one added, referencing the bundt cake-focused bakery chain.

Throughout the year, Costco rolls out various mini cake flavors and most recently launched a cookies and cream variety in January. Other mini cake flavors that have appeared in the bakery include lemon, raspberry, red velvet, "All American," gingerbread, and caramel apple.

The Mini Carrot Cakes aren't the only returning bakery items Costco shoppers should keep on their radar. The retailer also just brought back its popular Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie, which made its warehouse club debut last spring. This item has a buttery graham cracker crust topped with peanut butter and chocolate mousse. The massive dessert weighs over four-and-a-half pounds and costs $19.99.

"It's rich, so a small slice at a time is perfect," Laura Lamb, who runs the Costco fan account @costcohotfinds, said in a recent Instagram post.

Additionally, Costco's Lemon Blueberry Loaf just returned to the bakery, according to a recent Reddit post. Introduced in stores last spring, this loaf features a lemon cake speckled with blueberries, drizzled with lemon icing, and topped with a butter streusel.