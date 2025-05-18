11 Costco Essentials Shoppers Say You Should Always Buy in Pairs

Costco is a great place to shop for everything from diamond engagement rings to eggs. The majority of items are sold in bulk quantities, which can seem overwhelming. However there are some items that are such sensational deals and I use so frequently that I even buy multiples of bulk quantities. Here are 11 Costco essentials shoppers (myself included!) say you should always buy in pairs.

Rao's Marinara Sauce

According to most people, Rao's Marinara Sauce is the best pasta sauce you can buy. "Other jarred sauces aren't worth even having. Raos is terrific," one Redditor says. "It's the only jarred sauce for me," another agreed. I always pick it up at Costco, where it's significantly less than other stores. And when it goes on sale (and it regularly does) I majorly stock up. According to the brand, the sauce is freshest and best-tasting if used within three years of the production date, so keeping a stash on hand is always a good idea.

Toilet Paper and Paper Towels

Like salt and pepper or ketchup and mustard, toilet paper and paper towels are a must-pair item. Whenever I make a trip to the warehouse, I will always buy these essentials and keep my laundry room closet filled. When they go on sale, sometimes I will purchase multiples, as you never know when there will be another shortage a la the pandemic.

Laundry Detergent and Fabric Softener

Another perfect pairing? Laundry detergent and fabric softener. I usually opt for name brands (Tide and Downey) over Kirkland Signature. However, lots of shoppers swear that the warehouse's brand is just as good and a better value. Again, when these are on sale I buy them in multiples and avoid lots of future trips and paying more for the same item.

Frozen and Fresh Berries

Costco has soe of the best deal around on berries, both fresh and frozen. "I buy multiple packs a week," one shopper writes. Oftentimes I will buy a few packs of blueberries and strawberries, freezing them when they start to get soft for future smoothie-making. I also keep the Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend on hand for smoothies and sometimes buy the other mixed fruit blends as well.

Dried Fruit

Dried fruit is another item I will seriously stock up on. My kids are obsessed with dried mango, and you won't find a better deal than at Costco. My mom's go-to are the prunes: She swears they are the best she's ever had and such a steal. Sometimes, we will also pick up blueberries or cherries.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Coffee

I am an avid coffee drinker and coffee snob. My go-to bean at Costco is Lavazza Caffé Espresso, which comes in a 2.2-pound bag. While it recently became more expensive due to the tariffs, it is still a better value than other grocery stores. It regularly goes on sale, and when it does, I buy several bags and keep them sealed until needed.

Protein Bars

The only protein bars I will eat are Perfect Bars, sold in boxes of 12 at Costco. They are about half the price at the warehouse compared to other stores. The only downside is you can't really choose your flavors. The variety pack comes with peanut butter (my favorite) and dark chocolate chip. Again, these go on sale occasionally; when they do, I majorly stock up on them. They usually stay fresh for six to nine months in the fridge or freezer, or up to a week once you take them out.

Healthy Sodas

The "healthy" soda industry is exploding, and I am here for it. The only problem? Many of the drinks I like are pretty pricey at regular grocery stores, including Whole Foods. Luckily, Costco sells many different healthier, lower-sugar alternatives for my family. I am obsessed with the new probiotic Slice soda, sold in a lemon-lime and orange variety pack at Costco, and also with Poppi, which comes in a few variety pack options. Both cost about half the price per can at Costco compared to Whole Foods. I pick up a few boxes of each during every trip, especially when they are on sale.

Popsicles and Sorbets

My kids and their friends are popsicle fiends. Luckily, we have a standalone freezer chest in the basement to hold mass quantities of frozen goods. I usually grab a few packs of various frozen treats, ranging from Healthy Choice Fudge Bars to Island Way Sorbet, little fruit shells filled with delicious, refreshing sorbet. Again, when these items go on sale, I make sure to buy multiple boxes.

Milk

Milk, especially organic milk, is significantly cheaper at Costco than other stores. The Kirkland Signature Organic Milk has a longish shelf life, so I usually buy two boxes (six cartons) and my family goes through them pretty fast. My mom also buys multiples of milk and freezes them, which I have never tried, but she swears by the hack.

Eggs

Eggs are one of the most popular items at Costco. Whether you buy organic brown eggs or regular white ones, they are so much less than at other stores. I usually buy two packs of the brown eggs. Since everyone in the house eats them, and eggs are usually good three to five weeks in the fridge, I've never had any of these go bad.