There are lots of things to buy at Costco that you might not really need – huge diamond engagement rings, gazebos, chicken coops, and big screen television sets included. However, there are lots of more sensible items that you can get use out of on a daily basis. And, in case you didn’t know, there is a section of the warehouse’s website devoted to them. Here are 7 Costco Essentials shoppers say are must-haves right now.

Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue

Clearly, every home needs a supply of toilet paper. Shoppers swear by Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue. “The individual square sheets are so much bigger than other brand name toilet paper. The thickness of the ply is about the same, but more importantly for me, because of our STEP septic system, the degradability is better. You can see that when the sheets get wet, how easily they dissolve, however, they hold up to the usual ‘workload’ just fine, and don’t tear apart easily. They are soft enough and aren’t abrasive, like some cheap quality commercial brands,” writes ohne shopper. “Kirkland’s TP, a marvel so grand, The finest for tushies in all of the land. Not flimsy, not thin, no, this one won’t tear, It’s hearty and fluffy and beyond compare. It’s strong as a bear but gentle as breeze,” another adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fairlife Nutrition Plan Chocolate Protein Shakes

Fairlife Nutrition Plan chocolate shakes are a must-buy according to several shoppers. Each bottle delivers 30 grams of protein with just 150 calories, but tastes like your average chocolate milk. The 18-pack at Costco is an unbeatable deal, and I have compared prices everywhere. “I started my fitness journey and these milkshakes have been a quick and handy protein snack on the go for me! I used to hate the taste of other protein shakes which tasted as if I’m drinking some chemically or not natural. This fairlife protein shakes are delicious chocolate flavored and made with milk as the first ingredient which I love. Also, it’s easy to digest for beginners and will not feel heavy or upset your stomach,” writes one shopper.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

Costco members are crazy about Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides. The warehouse offers a great deal on a 1.5-pound container of the unflavored variety for $34.99 online and even less in stores. It is gluten, dairy, and soy-free, sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine. “Love it! It has more than double the amount of my last collagen powder and dissolves the best of the three brands I have tried,” one customer says.

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier

Electrolytes are essential for hydration, especially in the summer when you might not be hydrating as easily as during the winter months. Costco shoppers love this online-only 30-count set of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier, Passion Fruit, which comes neatly packaged in a resealable bag. Normally $29.99, there is currently a promo for $8 off, bringing the price down to $21.99, including shipping and handling.

Frito Lay Classic Mix

Shoppers go wild over this Frito Lay Classic Mix, 1 oz, Variety Pack. The huge box comes with 54 bags of the most popular chips – 12-Cheetos, 4-Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream, 4-Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips, 7-Fritos Original Corn Chips, 8-Lay’s Classic Potato Chips, 7-Doritos Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips, and 12-Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips. Get all for the new lower price of $22.99.

Kirkland Signature Colombian Dark Roast Coffee Beans

Kirkland Signature Colombian Coffee Dark Roast is a stea, according to many Costco shoppers. “Over my years I’ve used a LOT of coffees. Many NATIONAL brand names who at the time were QUITE good. But those companies have failed. Maybe you’ve tried some of them ONE coffee who I LOVED above all was one who claimed to be full of nuts. Well…in recent years even THEY have slipped. But THIS COFFEE…I just call it COSTCO coffee…WOW…is better BY FAR…than the leading national brands. And BELIEVE ME EVEN BETTER than that coffee company from WASHINGTON state. I absolutely LOVE this COSTCO coffee,” writes on happy shopper.

K Bell No Show Socks

I have been buying K Bell No Show Socks for over a decade, and just one pack will last me years. Online, they cost just $20 for 20 pairs, or $1 a pair, and come in black, white, a multi pack of black and white, or a variety pack of stripes and solids. “I LOVE these socks! I’ve been wearing the same 10 pairs of socks for 8 months now & they look just like they did when I first bought them. They’re real nice quality, no holes. They sit perfectly below my ankle & stays in place all day. They keep their shape wash after wash. They don’t stretch out or wear out like all the other brands did to me. AND they’re reasonably priced,” a shopper agrees.