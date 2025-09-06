11 Best Costco Items From the “Fall Savings Event”

Costco‘s Fall Savings Event is upon us and as usual, the warehouse chain doesn’t disappoint with a wide range of items on sale from now until September 14. Items marked down are not clearance items or even unpopular products—in fact, many of them are very highly-rated by savvy customers who know exactly how to get the most bang for their buck without sacrificing quality. So which bargains should you keep an eye out for on your next shopping haul? Here are 11 of the best items to grab right now from Costco’s Fall Savings Event.

Manuka Health Raw Manuka Honey

Manuka Honey is one of my obsessions right now, and this Manuka Health UMF 20+ (MGO 850+) Raw Manuka Honey from Costco is on sale for $54.99 down from $74.99. “This honey is the best I have ever used. It’s great for many health issues especially coughs and colds. Besides, it’s delicious,” one happy shopper said.

Yo Mama’s Low Sodium Mild Buffalo Sauce

The Yo Mama’s Low Sodium Mild Buffalo Sauce 3-pack is on sale right now for $15.99 down from $19.99. “The flavor is exactly what I was looking for! And great ingredients too!” one shopper said. “Just the right amount of spice!” another agreed.

Kansas City Steak Co. NY Strip Steaks

Carnivores will appreciate the Kansas City Steak Co. USDA Choice NY Strip Steaks, on sale for $99.99 down from $149.99. “I was very surprised when I got these and how large they were. While cooking them, they were very solid and cooked perfectly to a medium rare. I highly recommend these steaks… Delicious!” one Costco member said.

SLAPP Organic Variety Pack Daily Booster Shots

Give your immune system a little support this season with the SLAPP Organic Variety Pack Daily Booster Shots, on sale for $79.99 down from $99.99. “I’ve been loving my Slapp Ginger Shots! At first, the pepper ones felt super spicy for me—but after a few days, I actually started craving that kick. Now they’re part of my daily routine,” one shopper raved.

SeaBear Wild Salmon Variety Pack

I love a ready-to-eat protein snack like the SeaBear Wild Salmon Variety Pack, on sale for $44.99 down from $54.99. “I bought these to take overseas. I needed to take healthy, clean, pre-packaged protein that required no refrigeration. I opened & ate one packet to make sure the packets earned a place in my suitcase. I was pleasantly surprised & enjoyed the product… a huge compliment from me as we have a designated freezer filled w/ fresh caught PNW & Alaskan salmon. I would buy again for traveling,” one shopper shared.

Copper Moon Stargazer Blend Ground Coffee

The Copper Moon Stargazer Blend Ground Coffee ($39.99 down from $49.99) is a hit with Costco shoppers. “This is such delicious coffee! Can you please make this flavor available in WHOLE BEAN?! That would be amazing!” one member said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Covap Jamon Iberico Bellota Ham Leg

Ok this is not cheap but what a deal—Covap Jamon Iberico Bellota Ham Leg with Stand and Knife is $170 dollars off right now at $479.99 for 15.4 lbs of beautiful imported Spanish ham. “This is the real thing. You will lose about 2 lbs by trimming fat, but this is the nature of the beast. True 100% Iberico Pata Negra Bellota ham. Very rich and nutty. Small servings with a dry sherry ideal. Price is about 40% less than from other suppliers,” one shopper said.

Head & Shoulders 2-in-1 Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner

I love that in a world of fancy bougie shampoos and conditioners Head & Shoulders is still appreciated by shoppers, like the Head & Shoulders 2-in-1 Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner Advanced Scalp Care with Aloe Vera, Coconut Water & Vitamins (on sale for $12.49 down from $16.99). “Best shampoo out there. H&S always saves me from an itchy scalp. Besides it smelling great, it leaves hair super silky,” one Costco customer said.

DJ&A Veggie Crisps Tempura

Looking for a new snack to try? The DJ&A Veggie Crisps Tempura with Lotus, Eggplant & Pumpkin is on sale for $24.99 down from $49.99. “Picked these up at my local warehouse and they have fantastic taste, texture, and is bursting with umami in a way potato chips never can. If you are craving a crispy, savory fried snack, look no further,” one shopper said.

The Fruit Company Classic Summer Tower

If you’re not quite reconciled to summer drawing to a close, this The Fruit Company Classic Summer Tower ($39.99 down from $49.99) will lift your spirits. “The fruit was absolutely delicious! The real surprise for our family was how tasty the watermelon gummies were. Everything tasted great and everyone enjoyed all the treats!” one Costco member said.

Mary Macleod’s All Butter Shortbread Cookies

Fall is the perfect time to stock up on beautifully packaged Mary Macleod’s All Butter Shortbread Cookies in Embossed Cookie Jar Tins ($64.99 down from $79.99). “Yummy!..Great tasting cookies. You can smell (and taste) the butter,” one shopper raved. “I like how the cookies are wrapped in smaller packages (5 packages of 6 cookies) inside the tin so they stay fresh. Comes with two individually sealed tins. The tins are decorative so it makes them great for gifting.”